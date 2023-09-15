Texans add 3 more team captains for 2023

Sep 15, 2023 at 05:30 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

MicrosoftTeams-image (8)

The Texans added three more team captains, and now have seven for the 2023 regular season.

Wide receiver Robert Woods, cornerback Steven Nelson and rookie defensive end Will Anderson, Jr.

That trio joins rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and safeties Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward as team captains and they were elected by their teammates.

Woods has served as a team captain with the Los Angeles Rams, and this is the first time Nelson and Anderson have been elected captains. Tunsil was named a team captain for the second half of last season while Ward captained San Francisco in 2021 and 2022. It's the first time for Pitre to serve as a team captain in the NFL.

At the start of Week 1 this year, Anderson and Stroud are the youngest two players on the Texans 53-man roster.

