Texans add 3 more team captains for 2023

The Texans added three more team captains, and now have seven for the 2023 regular season.

That trio joins rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and safeties Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward as team captains and they were elected by their teammates.

Woods has served as a team captain with the Los Angeles Rams, and this is the first time Nelson and Anderson have been elected captains. Tunsil was named a team captain for the second half of last season while Ward captained San Francisco in 2021 and 2022. It's the first time for Pitre to serve as a team captain in the NFL.