Texans add Quintin Demps and Fili Moala

It didn't take long for Quintin Demps to make an impact.
The safety signed with the Texans on Wednesday, suited up for practice, and ended the morning's work by picking off a pass near the goal line. The eight-year veteran was glad to be back with the team he played for from 2010 to 2012. More importantly, he was happy he could contribute positively and quickly.
"It was a good play," Demps said. "It felt good though getting my hand on the ball. Anytime you can do that in this league it is huge."
The Texans also added defensive end Fili Moala on Wednesday. Moala will wear number 64.
Demps, a San Antonio native, spent last season with the Giants and 2013 with the Chiefs. He also brings
return abilities to the squad and can contribute on special teams if needed. Head coach Bill O'Brien cited Demps' experience as an obvious plus for the Texans.
"He's been around, he's a pro, and so I think he understands the expectations coming in here," O'Brien said. "He's got to do it on the field every day. He's been a good addition right off the bat here."
Cornerback Johnathan Joseph echoed O'Brien's sentiments, and was quick to point out Demps' instant impact.
"He's another one of those veteran presence guys that played a lot of football in this league, capable of making big plays," Joseph said. "He came in and stepped right in today and made a big interception down there in two-minute, and I think he can help this football team out in many ways because he's pretty good on kick return and special teams as well and he can play defense as well."
In his three years as a Texan, Demps played in 23 games, logged 45 tackles and picked off a pair of passes. He's intercepted a combined eight passes in the last two seasons, and the former UTEP Miner has 11 picks in his career.
Fellow corner Kareem Jackson was a rookie when Demps joined the Texans, and he was glad the former Texan was back.
"We were all happy to see him when he came in for his work out," Jackson said. "For him to be out here on the field with us again is definitely a lot of fun. We are definitely excited for him."
Demps made no proclamations or plans other than saying he planned on "competing" every day, and to let his play speak for itself. He and the Texans will practice inside the Houston Methodist Training Center on Thursday morning.
See the complete list of Texans transactions below.
HOUSTON – The Houston Texans have signed the following free agents:* *
|
|
|
|
|
|
NFL
|
|
NAME
|
POS
|
HT
|
WT
|
AGE
|
EXP
|
COLLEGE
|
Quintin Demps
|
S
|
5-11
|
208
|
30
|
8
|
UTEP
|
Fili Moala
|
DE
|
6-4
|
308
|
30
|
7
|
USC
The Houston Texans have waived the following player:* *
|
|
|
|
|
|
NFL
|
|
NAME
|
POS
|
HT
|
WT
|
AGE
|
EXP
|
COLLEGE
|
Jasper Coleman
|
DE
|
6-4
|
290
|
22
|
R
|
William & Mary
The Houston Texans have waived the following player – injured:* *
|
|
|
|
|
|
NFL
|
|
NAME
|
POS
|
HT
|
WT
|
AGE
|
EXP
|
COLLEGE
|
Mike McFarland
|
TE
|
6-5
|
252
|
23
|
R
|
South Florida
