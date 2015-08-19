Texans add Quintin Demps and Fili Moala

Aug 19, 2015 at 07:29 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

It didn't take long for Quintin Demps to make an impact.

The safety signed with the Texans on Wednesday, suited up for practice, and ended the morning's work by picking off a pass near the goal line. The eight-year veteran was glad to be back with the team he played for from 2010 to 2012. More importantly, he was happy he could contribute positively and quickly.

"It was a good play," Demps said. "It felt good though getting my hand on the ball. Anytime you can do that in this league it is huge."

The Texans also added defensive end Fili Moala on Wednesday. Moala will wear number 64.

Demps, a San Antonio native, spent last season with the Giants and 2013 with the Chiefs. He also brings

return abilities to the squad and can contribute on special teams if needed. Head coach Bill O'Brien cited Demps' experience as an obvious plus for the Texans.

"He's been around, he's a pro, and so I think he understands the expectations coming in here," O'Brien said. "He's got to do it on the field every day. He's been a good addition right off the bat here."

Cornerback Johnathan Joseph echoed O'Brien's sentiments, and was quick to point out Demps' instant impact.

"He's another one of those veteran presence guys that played a lot of football in this league, capable of making big plays," Joseph said. "He came in and stepped right in today and made a big interception down there in two-minute, and I think he can help this football team out in many ways because he's pretty good on kick return and special teams as well and he can play defense as well."

In his three years as a Texan, Demps played in 23 games, logged 45 tackles and picked off a pair of passes. He's intercepted a combined eight passes in the last two seasons, and the former UTEP Miner has 11 picks in his career.

Fellow corner Kareem Jackson was a rookie when Demps joined the Texans, and he was glad the former Texan was back.

"We were all happy to see him when he came in for his work out," Jackson said. "For him to be out here on the field with us again is definitely a lot of fun. We are definitely excited for him."

Demps made no proclamations or plans other than saying he planned on "competing" every day, and to let his play speak for itself. He and the Texans will practice inside the Houston Methodist Training Center on Thursday morning.

See the complete list of Texans transactions below.

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans have signed the following free agents:* *

 

 

 

 

 

NFL

 

NAME

POS

HT

WT

AGE

EXP

COLLEGE

Quintin Demps

S

5-11

208

30

8

UTEP

Fili Moala

DE

6-4

308

30

7

USC

The Houston Texans have waived the following player:* *

 

 

 

 

 

NFL

 

NAME

POS

HT

WT

AGE

EXP

COLLEGE

Jasper Coleman

DE

6-4

290

22

R

William & Mary

The Houston Texans have waived the following player – injured:* *

 

 

 

 

 

NFL

 

NAME

POS

HT

WT

AGE

EXP

COLLEGE

Mike McFarland

TE

6-5

252

23

R

South Florida

***Twitter.com/DoughertyDrew***

![](http://www.houstontexans.com/news/drewdownfield.html)

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35
1 / 36

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35

DL, Thomas Booker, #56
2 / 36

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
3 / 36

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
4 / 36

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
5 / 36

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
6 / 36

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
7 / 36

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

DB, Jacobi Francis, #38
8 / 36

DB, Jacobi Francis, #38

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.
9 / 36

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52
10 / 36

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52

FB, Troy Hairston, #34
11 / 36

FB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
12 / 36

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

LB, Christian Harris, #48
13 / 36

LB, Christian Harris, #48

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
14 / 36

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93
15 / 36

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
16 / 36

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
17 / 36

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

P, Cameron Johnston, #11
18 / 36

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
19 / 36

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Desmond King II, #25
20 / 36

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
21 / 36

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
22 / 36

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
QB, Davis Mills, #10
23 / 36

QB, Davis Mills, #10

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
24 / 36

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

DB, Eric Murray, #23
25 / 36

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
26 / 36

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
27 / 36

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5
28 / 36

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
29 / 36

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84
30 / 36

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84

WR, Amari Rodgers, #19
31 / 36

WR, Amari Rodgers, #19

Michelle C. Watson/© 2022 HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
32 / 36

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37
33 / 36

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
34 / 36

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

Cato Cataldo
LB, Garret Wallow, #32
35 / 36

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

LS, Jon Weeks #46
36 / 36

LS, Jon Weeks #46

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans sign Jordan Todman, waive Dayon Pratt

The Texans made several transactions on Friday.
news

24 observations: Texans-Saints joint practice

Well, well, well, we are back again with another remote edition of observations.
news

Texans sign Mike Catapano, waive Devin Street

The Texans made three transactions.
news

Unofficial Depth Chart: Texans vs. Saints

The Houston Texans (1-1) will take on the New Orleans Saints (1-1) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in their preseason game of the season.
news

Texans practice in Houston, happy to be back

The Texans returned to Houston for their first training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
news

Vandermeer's View: Coming home

Other than some injury issues and time away from family, the Texans have to be thrilled for now about what they were able to accomplish in three and a half weeks in West Virginia.

news

24 observations from #TexansCamp: Day 16

I'm conflicted at the moment because these will be the last observations that I'll write from Almost Heaven, aka West Virginia.
news

25 observations: Texans-Patriots joint practice

Joint practices have become all the rage in the NFL, or so it seems, and your Texans are far from immune.
news

J.J. Watt explains benefit of Patriots practice

J.J. Watt spoke Tuesday about why practicing vs. the Patriots was good for the team.
news

12 observations from #TexansCamp: Day 14

With plenty of physical action expected the next two days, the Texans worked out a little shorter, in shells, on Monday morning in the rain.
news

OFFICIAL: Texans sign Germone Hopper

The Texans have signed Germone WR Hopper.
news

Unofficial Depth Chart: Texans vs. Patriots

The Houston Texans (0-1) will play at NRG Stadium for the first time this season when the New England Patriots (0-1) come to town.
Advertising