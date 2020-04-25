Texans add to defense with Penn State CB John Reid in fourth round

The Texans added secondary help Saturday in the NFL Draft, selecting Penn State cornerback John Reid in the fourth round at 141st overall.
The Nittany Lion defensive back (5-10, 187) was twice an All-Big 10 Honorable Mention member of the defense and started 13 games last autumn. At the NFL Combine in February, he clocked a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash and bench-pressed 225 pounds 20 times. Reid believes his ability to help in a variety of ways is a strength.
"I just bring a bit of versatility that I've shown on film, inside and outside," Reid said. "I've played special teams, I've done a lot in the return game and stuff like that, so I think I'm versatile player that I can kind of be played a bit everywhere."
He picked off seven passes in his college career and broke up 37 passes as well.
|ROUND (OVERALL PICK)
|PLAYER
|2 (40TH)
|DL ROSS BLACKLOCK, TCU
|3 (90TH)
|OLB JONATHAN GREENARD, FLORIDA
|4 (126TH)
|OL CHARLIE HECK, NORTH CAROLINA
|4 (141ST)
|CB JOHN REID, PENN STATE
Reid was known for his commitment to film study while at Penn State.
"I take a lot of pride in my preparation," Reid said. "I think at the next level it's going to be great to have a room full of people in the secondary that have played a ton of years that I can learn a lot from, and I'm going to make sure that I try to take as much knowledge I can from them as soon as I get there to kind of speed up my process and that learning curve similar to how I did in college. I just came in and put my head down and I worked. I made sure I learned from the older guys that were here to help me improve as a player."
This marks the first time in franchise history the Texans have drafted a player from Penn State.
Reid grew up in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, and earned an undergraduate degree in Data Sciences.