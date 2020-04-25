Texans add to defense with Penn State CB John Reid in fourth round

Apr 25, 2020 at 01:15 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans added secondary help Saturday in the NFL Draft, selecting Penn State cornerback John Reid in the fourth round at 141st overall.

The Nittany Lion defensive back (5-10, 187) was twice an All-Big 10 Honorable Mention member of the defense and started 13 games last autumn. At the NFL Combine in February, he clocked a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash and bench-pressed 225 pounds 20 times. Reid believes his ability to help in a variety of ways is a strength.

"I just bring a bit of versatility that I've shown on film, inside and outside," Reid said. "I've played special teams, I've done a lot in the return game and stuff like that, so I think I'm versatile player that I can kind of be played a bit everywhere."

He picked off seven passes in his college career and broke up 37 passes as well.

Table inside Article
ROUND (OVERALL PICK)PLAYER
2 (40TH)DL ROSS BLACKLOCK, TCU
3 (90TH)OLB JONATHAN GREENARD, FLORIDA
4 (126TH)OL CHARLIE HECK, NORTH CAROLINA
4 (141ST)CB JOHN REID, PENN STATE

Reid was known for his commitment to film study while at Penn State.

"I take a lot of pride in my preparation," Reid said. "I think at the next level it's going to be great to have a room full of people in the secondary that have played a ton of years that I can learn a lot from, and I'm going to make sure that I try to take as much knowledge I can from them as soon as I get there to kind of speed up my process and that learning curve similar to how I did in college. I just came in and put my head down and I worked. I made sure I learned from the older guys that were here to help me improve as a player."

This marks the first time in franchise history the Texans have drafted a player from Penn State.

Reid grew up in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, and earned an undergraduate degree in Data Sciences.

Related Content

news

Following trade, Texans have these 11 Draft Picks in 2023

The Texans currently own 11 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

In 2025, the Texans Have a Draft Pick in Every Round

In our brief series looking at the next three years worth of Texans NFL Draft Picks, we conclude with the 2025 edition.

news

Texans currently have 9 picks in 2024 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans have 9 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including a pair of first-rounders.

news

Texans Have 2 Firsts and These 11 Draft Picks Total in 2023

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Texans will have 11 picks in 2023.

news

GM Nick Caserio on the one consistency among new players added

General Manager Nick Caserio describes common thread among all the players he selected in this year's NFL Draft.

news

Draft Steals, Jersey Numbers, Gameday Music & More | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about the NFL Draft, the NRG Stadium experience and much more.

news

Post Draft Comparison | Daily Brew

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer looks at the 2022 Texans Draft Class in comparison to draft classes across the league.

news

Now What? General Timeline For Texans Draft Picks

Now that they've been drafted, here's what happens next for the newest crop of Houston Texans.

news

Reaction to the Texans 2022 Draft | As Seen On Social

Check out some of the best reactions to the 2022 Texans draft class from around the league.

news

In Their Own Words: Texans Draftees Describe Themselves | Daily Brew

Each of the 9 Texans Draft Picks from 2022 described who they are as players.

news

Texans add trio of Houston-area players in 2022 NFL Draft

One-third of the Houston Texans 2022 draft selections already call the city home.

news

13 numbers to know about the 2022 Texans Draft Class

There are several numbers to know about the 9-person Texans Draft Class of 2022.

Advertising