Texans at Steelers | First Glance

The Texans (0-2) travel to Pittsburgh for a Week 3 matchup with the Steelers (2-0). It's the first meeting between the teams since their Christmas Day bout in 2017. Here are five things to watch when the two squads kick off at Noon CT at Heinz Field. First Glance is presented by First Community Credit Union.

1) Take THAT!: The Texans are tied for next-to-last in the NFL in turnover differential. They've yet to get a takeaway on defense or special teams, and they've coughed the ball up via fumble or interception three times on the young season. Flipping that around and winning the turnover battle could go a long way towards success for Houston.

Last season, the Texans were even in the category, and managed to win 10 games. They went as high as plus-3 in turnover differential after their win over the Jaguars in London. But after that, they lost the turnover battle in five of their last seven contests, and finished that 7-game stretch with a minus-3 mark in turnover differential. Add in this year's two games, and their at minus-6 over their last nine regular season games.

"Turnovers are the difference in the game," safety Justin Reid said. "We've got to find ways to get to the ball. We've got to get the ball out, whether it be interceptions, picks, fumbles or fourth-down turnovers. Whatever it's got to be, we've got to start figuring out ways to get the ball out more and that's how we'll help the team win. That's been a very strong point of emphasis this week in practice and it's been showing up for us, so we need to take that with us to Sunday."