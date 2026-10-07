Texans at Titans Preview: John Harris on the Sweep, the Toe-Tap and "That One's for You, Bob"

The Texans head to Nashville for Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Oct. 11, at 12 p.m. CT at Nissan Stadium. On Texans Matchup, John Harris set the stage.

"We couldn't be in a bigger Houston-centric sandwich, with Dallas last week and then the former Houston team coming up this following weekend," Harris said. "It happened in the building in which we are going to for the last time, presumably, on Sunday, Nissan Stadium. They're moving next door, and that thing is going to be ready to go by 2027."

Texans vs. Titans 2025: A Sweep That Didn't Come Easy

"Last year was a nice sweep over the Tennessee Titans," Harris said. "Now, it didn't come easy. In fact, it was probably a little bit harder than everybody thought."

The first meeting, in Week 4, gave Houston its first win of 2025. "Tell me if you've heard this before," Harris said. "Winless Texans taking on winless Titans in a matchup. Somebody's gonna get a first win."

Once Jayden Higgins caught his first NFL touchdown, the game turned. "You could see the seal sort of breaking at that point, like, OK, the Texans have arrived, and they were feeling it," Harris said.

Nico Collins' Third-and-16 Catch: "Arguably, the Play of the Year"

The rematch in Tennessee was tied late when the Texans faced third-and-16.

"I'm looking at the clock and I'm thinking, boy, Cam Ward's hot," Harris said. "Oh man, I don't know. I don't feel great about this right now. And then, arguably, the play of the year happened right here on third and 16."

Davis Mills found Nico Collins on the sideline for a toe-tap catch, and Matthew Wright won it with a 35-yard field goal.

"That win right there over Tennessee [was a] focal point in a wonderful 2025 season," Harris said. "Hopefully Sunday will be that against the Titans."

Lamar Miller's 97-Yard Touchdown for Bob McNair

Harris closed with his favorite play in the series, from a Monday night in 2018, the weekend Texans founder Bob McNair passed away.

"There is one play and one moment that stands out above all others, in my estimation, from the Texans side of it," Harris said. "Monday in the building was heavy, heavy hearts."

With the Texans backed up at their own 3, Lamar Miller broke loose for 97 yards. Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer made the call: "Touchdown Houston, 97 yards. That one's for you, Bob."

"I hear that call and I just got chills. I got tears," Harris said. "To me, [it] is the play, because of the run by Lamar Miller and the tremendous call by the voice of the Texans, Marc Vandermeer."

How to Watch and Listen to Texans at Titans

When: Sunday, Oct. 11, at 12 p.m. CT

Sunday, Oct. 11, at 12 p.m. CT Where: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium TV: CBS; Houston-area broadcast on KHOU-11

CBS; Houston-area broadcast on KHOU-11 Stream: NFL+

NFL+ Radio: 95.7 The Fan, the Audacy app and the Texans app, with Marc Vandermeer, Andre Ware and John Harris

95.7 The Fan, the Audacy app and the Texans app, with Marc Vandermeer, Andre Ware and John Harris Spanish radio: Mega 101 FM, with Enrique Vázquez and Gustavo Rangel

Mega 101 FM, with Enrique Vázquez and Gustavo Rangel Full details: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Texans at Titans