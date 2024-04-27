Texans draft Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter in 2nd round

The Texans picked cornerback Kamari Lassiter of Georgia with their first choice in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Lassiter was selected in the second round at 42nd overall.

Standing 5-11 and weighing 186 pounds, Lassiter was a part of two National Championship squads for the Bulldogs.

He was a second-team All-SEC pick in 2023 after breaking up a team-best eight passes and finishing with 37 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.

In a Zoom conference call with the media after he was picked, Lassiter described himself as someone who "can play anywhere in the secondary", and also described his aversion to losing.

"I'm someone who hates losing more than he loves winning," Lassiter said.

Lassiter played his high school ball at American Christian Academy in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and shared what he told friends and family during the pre-Draft prcoess.

"Man, I really want to go to Houston," Lassiter said.

Texans linebacker Christian Harris announced the pick for Houston at the NFL Draft in Detroit.