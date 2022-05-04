Texans Have 2 Firsts and These 11 Draft Picks Total in 2023

They have their own first-rounder, as well as the first-round pick acquired in the trade with the Browns. They have their second-round pick and their third-round pick, as well as the third-rounder from Cleveland. The Texans also have their own fourth and fifth, and then three sixth-round picks. None of the sixth-rounders are their own. Instead, they have sixths from the Giants, 49ers and Saints. They also have their own seventh-round selection.