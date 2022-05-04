Texans Have 2 Firsts and These 11 Draft Picks Total in 2023

May 04, 2022 at 05:19 PM
Drew Dougherty

In next year's NFL Draft, the Texans currently have 11 picks.

They have their own first-rounder, as well as the first-round pick acquired in the trade with the Browns. They have their second-round pick and their third-round pick, as well as the third-rounder from Cleveland. The Texans also have their own fourth and fifth, and then three sixth-round picks. None of the sixth-rounders are their own. Instead, they have sixths from the Giants, 49ers and Saints. They also have their own seventh-round selection.

The exact order of the picks is determined by a team's record. The club with the worst record in a season gets the first overall pick, while the Super Bowl champion picks 32nd. In March, the NFL also awards compensatory selections, which start at the end of the third round.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 next year in Kansas City.

Table inside Article
ROUND
1ST
1ST (CLEVELAND)
2ND
3RD
3RD (CLEVELAND)
4TH
5TH
6TH (GIANTS)
6TH (SAINTS)
6TH (49ERS)
7TH

