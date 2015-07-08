Texans have history in NFL Top 100

The Texans have a history in the NFL Top 100.
J.J. Watt took home the 1-spot in the latest iteration of the honors, and it's the third straight summer he's made the list. He was ranked 5th in 2013, and dropped to 13th last summer.
The rankings are made up of a poll of current NFL players. The list began in 2011, and has aired on the NFL Network each May, June and July.
Watt's teammate Arian Foster has been on the list four times. The running back clocked in at 25th in 2011 and 2012, 8th in 2013, and 80th this year.
Left tackle Duane Brown has made it twice, as he was 48th in 2013 and 86th last year.
In 2012, cornerback Johnathan Joseph was ranked 73rd, while linebacker Brian Cushing was 54th. Former Texans receiver Andre Johnson made the list four times, while former Texans defensive end Mario Williams was on the inaugural list in 2011, along with fullback Vonta Leach.
Defensive lineman Vince Wilfork, who signed with the Texans this offseason, made the NFL Top 100 the first three years. As a Patriot, he checked in at 35th, 81st and 30th in 2011, 2012 and 2013, respectively.
TEXANS IN THE NFL TOP 100 RANKINGS
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|RANK
|2015
|DE J.J. WATT
|1ST
|2015
|RB ARIAN FOSTER
|80TH
|2014
|DE J.J. WATT
|12TH
|2014
|WR ANDRE JOHNSON
|21ST
|2014
|LT DUANE BROWN
|86TH
|2013
|DE J.J. WATT
|5TH
|2013
|RB ARIAN FOSTER
|8TH
|2013
|WR ANDRE JOHNSON
|14TH
|2013
|LT DUANE BROWN
|48TH
|2012
|WR ANDRE JOHNSON
|15TH
|2012
|RB ARIAN FOSTER
|25TH
|2012
|LB BRIAN CUSHING
|54TH
|2012
|CB JOHNATHAN JOSEPH
|73RD
|2011
|WR ANDRE JOHNSON
|7TH
|2011
|RB ARIAN FOSTER
|25TH
|2011
|FB VONTA LEACH
|65TH
|2011
|DE MARIO WILLIAMS
|71ST
