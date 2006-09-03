Texans make roster moves

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans claimed four players off waivers and released five others, the team announced today.
The following players were claimed by the Texans off waivers: DB Roc Alexander (Denver Broncos), DT Atiyyah Ellison (Carolina Panthers), Guss Scott (New England Patriots) and WR Edell Shepherd (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).
To make room on the roster, Houston waived the following players: WRDavid Anderson, DBKevin Garrett, DTRobaire Smith, DBMichael Stone, and RBChris Taylor.
The Texans currently have 52 players on the roster, one shy of the maximum number
of 53. The team's practice squad will be announced later this week.