Texans make surprise visit to Uvalde in support of the Coyotes' home opener

Sep 02, 2022 at 07:14 AM
Houston Texans Staff

Before the Texans begin their regular season, the team made a trip west to support a special Texas community.

Last night, Head Coach Lovie Smith, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill and LB Christian Kirksey traveled to Uvalde, Texas to surprise the Uvalde High School varsity football team at a team dinner ahead of their home opener, kicking off at 7 p.m. tonight. Director of Player Care and Sports Medicine Roland Ramirez grew up in Uvalde and joined the surprise visit to his hometown. The group spent time talking with the players and lending their support to a community that continues to mourn the loss of 19 students and two teachers who tragically lost their lives in May.

"It's an honor to be here with you all," Kirksey said as he addressed the team. "We know you're going to have a great season and we're with you every step of the way."

Grugier-Hill and Kirksey were joined by Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair on "Good Morning America" today. The players announced live that the Texans are outfitting the Uvalde Coyotes football team with brand new uniforms this season with help from Nike. The Texans will also continue to support the Uvalde community by wearing a "Uvalde Strong" decal on their helmets when they take on the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener next Sunday, Sept. 11. at NRG Stadium.

Later today, Texans Legends Travis Johnson, Kevin Walter and Jonathan Wells, TORO and Texans Cheerleaders will be on hand for special FLAG-in-Schools clinics in Uvalde. Three hundred elementary and middle school students will learn techniques to help reinforce football fundamentals and their love of the game. Coaches from the Uvalde community will help the Texans put on the event.

The Legends will also visit the Uvalde High School team in their locker room before kickoff of tonight's game. TORO and Texans Cheerleaders will help the team and their fans celebrate their first home game of the season.

Following the tragedy in Uvalde earlier this summer, the Texans announced their support for the families of the students and teachers who tragically lost their lives. The team donated $400,000 to the Robb School Memorial Fund. Texans players led the donation effort, coming together to give $200,000. In support of the players' and football operations staff's generosity, the organization matched their gift.

📸 | Texans surprise Uvalde High School with new uniforms

The team will also continue to support the Uvalde community by wearing a "Uvalde Strong" sticker on their helmets when they take on the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener next Sunday, Sept. 11. at NRG Stadium.

ZT1_4621
1 / 15
ZT1_4521_2
2 / 15
ZT1_4585_4
3 / 15
ZT1_4539
4 / 15
ZT1_4589_2
5 / 15
ZT1_4600_3
6 / 15
ZT1_4659_2
7 / 15
ZT1_4627_2
8 / 15
ZT1_4740_1
9 / 15
ZT1_4748_1
10 / 15
ZT2_7668_1
11 / 15
ZT2_7776_1
12 / 15
ZT2_7730_1
13 / 15
ZT2_7692
14 / 15
ZT2_7806
15 / 15
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley launch 2022 Inspire Change

In this second year of the program, the Texans and their partners will award $400,000 to local nonprofits and educational programs.

news

Houston Texans announce partnership with Sire Spirits LLC and G-Unity Foundation

The Texans' 50/50 Jackpot will now be presented by Jackson's G-Unity Foundation, which empowers children and youth in America's cities to develop confidence, strength and skills to win in life.

news

Houston Texans announce winners of 2022 BOLD Awards presented by Coca-Cola

More than $50,000 in grants were given to the 2022 BOLD Award recipients who represent a wide range of initiatives focused on community impact.

news

Texans to kick off 2022 with Saturday night "Season Premiere" event

The Houston Texans will kick off the 2022 season with a night of dinner, casino games and mingling with players at the brand-new "Season Premiere" fan event.

news

Alief native Ogbonnia Okoronkwo brings youth football camp to Houston | Daily Brew

The fifth-year veteran is planning his first youth football camp in Houston on June 11, where he played games in high school.

news

Proud Pie receives Small Business Boost from Texans & Amegy Bank

Local pie shop, Proud Pie was recently awarded a $5,000 boost from the Texans and Amegy Bank.

news

"We're all in." - Texans band together and stand with Uvalde

The Houston Texans explained why it was important for them to help in Uvalde.

news

Why I care... | Texans Care Volunteer Day

news

$390,000 raised for the Houston Texans Foundation on the green | Daily Brew

The 19th Annual Houston Texans Charity Golf Classic presented by Houston Area BMW Centers saw the organization raise nearly $390,000 for the Houston Texans Foundation.

news

Texans to Raise Nearly $400K for Charity on Monday

The 19th Annual Houston Texans Charity Golf Classic presented by your local Houston area BMW Centers is set for Monday, May 9. Close to $400,000 will be raised for the Texans Foundation.

news

Texans in the Community | April

Check out some of the things that the Houston Texans did in the community this month.

Advertising