Texans make surprise visit to Uvalde in support of the Coyotes' home opener

Before the Texans begin their regular season, the team made a trip west to support a special Texas community.

Last night, Head Coach Lovie Smith, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill and LB Christian Kirksey traveled to Uvalde, Texas to surprise the Uvalde High School varsity football team at a team dinner ahead of their home opener, kicking off at 7 p.m. tonight. Director of Player Care and Sports Medicine Roland Ramirez grew up in Uvalde and joined the surprise visit to his hometown. The group spent time talking with the players and lending their support to a community that continues to mourn the loss of 19 students and two teachers who tragically lost their lives in May.

"It's an honor to be here with you all," Kirksey said as he addressed the team. "We know you're going to have a great season and we're with you every step of the way."

Grugier-Hill and Kirksey were joined by Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair on "Good Morning America" today. The players announced live that the Texans are outfitting the Uvalde Coyotes football team with brand new uniforms this season with help from Nike. The Texans will also continue to support the Uvalde community by wearing a "Uvalde Strong" decal on their helmets when they take on the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener next Sunday, Sept. 11. at NRG Stadium.

Later today, Texans Legends Travis Johnson, Kevin Walter and Jonathan Wells, TORO and Texans Cheerleaders will be on hand for special FLAG-in-Schools clinics in Uvalde. Three hundred elementary and middle school students will learn techniques to help reinforce football fundamentals and their love of the game. Coaches from the Uvalde community will help the Texans put on the event.

The Legends will also visit the Uvalde High School team in their locker room before kickoff of tonight's game. TORO and Texans Cheerleaders will help the team and their fans celebrate their first home game of the season.