Texans nab USC Trojan safety Calen Bullock in 3rd round

The Texans traded up to take Calen Bullock in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The University of Southern California safety was the 78th overall pick, as Houston sent it's third-rounder (86th overall) and a fourth-rounder (123rd overall) to the Eagles in exchange for the 78th.

Bullock is 6-3 and weighs 190 pounds. In his 3-year career with the Trojans, Bullock picked off nine passes and logged 151 tackles.

Bullock described himself as a "very diverse" defensive back who will wind up "playing everywhere" in the secondary.

"I'm going to give my all to this organization," Bullock said.

He visited NRG Stadium earlier this spring on a pre-Draft meeting with the Texans, and came away impressed with the family atmosphere in the building.

"I was welcomed with open arms," Bullock said. "This team's really close and it's a real family up there."