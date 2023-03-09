Texans Offensive Coordinator wants fast, physical & tough unit | Daily Brew 

Bobby Slowik spoke in broad strokes Wednesday about the Texans offense. But the new offensive coordinator got very specific when it came to what he expects to see from that side of the ball.

"Everything we want starts with are we fast, are we physical, are we tough," Slowik said in a press conference at NRG Stadium. "When you turn on the tape on offense, that's what you want to see. That should be the first thing that jumps out to you."

Slowik coached in San Francisco the last six seasons with Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans. He echoed Ryans' desire to see a squad that 'swarms', and explained how that mentality isn't limited to the defensive side of the ball.