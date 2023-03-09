Texans Offensive Coordinator wants fast, physical & tough unit | Daily Brew 

Bobby Slowik spoke in broad strokes Wednesday about the Texans offense. But the new offensive coordinator got very specific when it came to what he expects to see from that side of the ball.
"Everything we want starts with are we fast, are we physical, are we tough," Slowik said in a press conference at NRG Stadium. "When you turn on the tape on offense, that's what you want to see. That should be the first thing that jumps out to you."
Slowik coached in San Francisco the last six seasons with Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans. He echoed Ryans' desire to see a squad that 'swarms', and explained how that mentality isn't limited to the defensive side of the ball.
"When you get in a room by yourself and you turn on what we call the 'silent tape', you're going to feel a team that's very aggressive, that's fast, that's decisive," Slowik said. "There's not hesitation, everyone knows what we're doing, and we enjoy playing the game."
The new play-caller began his NFL coaching career in 2010 with Washington as a video assistant under Mike Shanahan, who was the team's Executive Vice President and Head Coach. Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator there, and from 2011 through 2013, Slowik served as a defensive assistant coach.
Slowik took a break from coaching the next three years and worked at Pro Football Focus. When he returned to coaching in 2017, he reunited with the younger Shanahan. Slowik spent two years on the defensive staff before moving to an offensive role in 2019. Last year, he was the 49ers Offensive Passing Game Coordinator.
Slowik described how he and the Texans coaches will approach the construction of their offense.
"Making sure everyone is on the same page and putting our guys in the best positions to do what they do best by taking advantage of their strengths," Slowik said.
Because Ryans is a new head coach, the Texans can begin their offseason conditioning program on April 3, which is two weeks earlier than teams with returning head coaches.