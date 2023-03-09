Texans Offensive Coordinator wants fast, physical & tough unit | Daily Brew 

Mar 08, 2023 at 11:01 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Bobby Slowik spoke in broad strokes Wednesday about the Texans offense. But the new offensive coordinator got very specific when it came to what he expects to see from that side of the ball.

"Everything we want starts with are we fast, are we physical, are we tough," Slowik said in a press conference at NRG Stadium. "When you turn on the tape on offense, that's what you want to see. That should be the first thing that jumps out to you."

Slowik coached in San Francisco the last six seasons with Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans. He echoed Ryans' desire to see a squad that 'swarms', and explained how that mentality isn't limited to the defensive side of the ball.

"When you get in a room by yourself and you turn on what we call the 'silent tape', you're going to feel a team that's very aggressive, that's fast, that's decisive," Slowik said. "There's not hesitation, everyone knows what we're doing, and we enjoy playing the game."

The new play-caller began his NFL coaching career in 2010 with Washington as a video assistant under Mike Shanahan, who was the team's Executive Vice President and Head Coach. Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator there, and from 2011 through 2013, Slowik served as a defensive assistant coach.

Slowik took a break from coaching the next three years and worked at Pro Football Focus. When he returned to coaching in 2017, he reunited with the younger Shanahan. Slowik spent two years on the defensive staff before moving to an offensive role in 2019. Last year, he was the 49ers Offensive Passing Game Coordinator.

Slowik described how he and the Texans coaches will approach the construction of their offense.

"Making sure everyone is on the same page and putting our guys in the best positions to do what they do best by taking advantage of their strengths," Slowik said.

Because Ryans is a new head coach, the Texans can begin their offseason conditioning program on April 3, which is two weeks earlier than teams with returning head coaches.

Related Content

news

DeMeco Ryans on NFL Combine: "I've been in these guys' shoes" | Daily Brew

As DeMeco Ryans evaluated players at the 2023 NFL Combine, he couldn't help but recall his own experience as a draft prospect.

news

DL/LB prospects WOW under Thursday Night Lights | Daily Brew

Several NFL Draft hopefuls put on a show Thursday night at the Combine in Indianapolis. Team Analyst John Harris highlighted which defensive linemen and linebackers shined the brightest.

news

DeMeco Ryans outlines vision for Texans offense | Daily Brew

DeMeco Ryans discusses what he envisions for the Houston Texans offense in 2023.

news

In case you missed it... | Daily Brew

Over the weekend, Texans TV released an episode of 'Building the Texans'. It featured the return of Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, with some never-before-seen footage.

news

Top 10 players to watch at the NFL Combine | Daily Brew

John Harris breaks down his Top 10 must-see players at next week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

news

2023 Pro Day Schedule | Daily Brew

Check out the calendar of 2023 Pro Days scheduled so far with some of the top NFL Draft prospects from this year's Harris 100.

news

Ch-ch-changes in the AFC leadership spots | Daily Brew

What a difference a year makes: throughout the AFC, nearly every team will have a significant change at a key position of leadership.

news

GM Nick Caserio on most critical "conversation" at Combine | Daily Brew

GM Nick Caserio explained one of the most important aspects of the Combine for the Houston Texans.

news

"Full speed ahead" for Texans decision-makers | Daily Brew

GM Nick Caserio, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans have been busy assembling a coaching staff, evaluating current players and getting set for the NFL Draft.

news

What to expect on Season 12 of Texans All Access | Daily Brew

Season 12 of Texans All Access will bring the latest from General Manager Nick Caserio and Head Coach DeMeco Ryans this offseason.

news

Dameon Pierce finally gets his scepter | Daily Brew

Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce won the ultimate scepter for the Angriest Run of the Year at NFL Honors.

Advertising