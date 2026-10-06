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Texans Open Practice Windows for Tank Dell, Braden Smith and Kayden McDonald

Oct 06, 2026 at 12:00 PM
An image from the August 10th, 2026 Training Camp Practice Ten at Houston Methodist Training Center in Houston, TX.
ALYSSA MULLIGAN/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the August 10th, 2026 Training Camp Practice Ten at Houston Methodist Training Center in Houston, TX.

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Texans Open Practice Windows for Tank Dell, Braden Smith and Kayden McDonald

DeMeco Ryans said the 21-day windows open this week, and Sunday availability will depend on how each player responds on the practice field.

Three Houston Texans are expected to return to the practice field this week. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said the team will open the 21-day practice window for WR Tank Dell, T Braden Smith and DT Kayden McDonald.

Tank Dell, Braden Smith and Kayden McDonald Set to Practice

"This week, we expect to open the window for Tank Dell, for Braden Smith and for Kayden McDonald," Ryans said.

What the 21-Day Window Means for Sunday

Ryans said availability for the game against the Tennessee Titans will come down to how each player handles the week.

"Once you open that 21-day window, you have to see how guys respond to practice. This would be the first time that all those guys were back out practicing. We see how they respond, how their week goes and then we'll see what happens on Sunday."

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