Texans open the 2022 Season in Liberty White Out game on Sunday

Sep 06, 2022 at 08:00 PM
Houston Texans Staff

The first Sunday of the Texans 2022 campaign will be a memorable one.

Liberty White Out presented by Community Coffee will feature the home team in their Liberty White pants and jerseys. The entire day is a chance to honor and celebrate first responders for their bravery and service to the Houston area.

It will be Lovie Smith's regular-season debut as head coach of the Texans. He held the same position with the Chicago Bears from 2004 through 2012 and with the Tampa Buccaneers in 2014 and 2015.

Multi-platinum recording artist Clay Walker will perform the National Anthem, while Grammy-nominated rapper Paul Wall, a Houstonian, will lead fans in the Texans Chant before the game.

At the half, Wall will team up with Prairie View A&M's Marching Storm for a special halftime performance.

Houston and Indianapolis share some prominent connections. Defensive Back/Return Specialist Tremon Smith played in 10 games for the Colts in 2020. Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton served in the same role for Indianapolis from 2013 through 2015, while Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross was an Assistant Special Teams Coach for the Colts from 2018 through 2020. Indianapolis Linebackers Coach Richard Smith was the Texans Defensive Coordinator from 2006 through 2008.

Sunday will be the third time these two franchises have met in a season opener at NRG Stadium. Houston was triumphant in 2010 and 2011.

Overall, the Texans are 9-8 when they've gone with the all-white uniform combo. They won their season opener in 2021.

Browse tickets here. All fans who attend the game on Sunday will receive a free Virtual Commemorative Ticket - Learn more here.

