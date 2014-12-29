Texans own 16th pick in 2015 NFL Draft

Dec 29, 2014 at 09:27 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

A year after enduring the misery of a 2-14 season and ensuing first overall pick, the Texans own the 16th selection in the 2015 NFL Draft.

The 20 non-playoff teams know their Draft position for the first round, which starts on Thursday April

30 in Chicago. The Texans selected Jadeveon Clowney with the first overall pick in 2014, and Tampa Bay has the rights to the first selection in 2015.

AFC South opponents Tennessee and Jacksonville will pick second and third, respectively.

Below is the 2015 NFL Draft order.

  1. Tampa Bay (2-14)
  2. Tennessee (2-14)
  3. Jacksonville (3-13)
  4. Oakland (3-13)
  5. Washington (4-12)
  6. N.Y. Jets (4-12)
  7. Chicago (5-11)
  8. Atlanta (6-10)
  9. N.Y. Giants (6-10)
  10. St. Louis (6-10)
  11. Minnesota (7-9)
  12. Cleveland (7-9)
  13. New Orleans (7-9)
  14. Miami (8-8)
  15. San Francisco (8-8)
    16. HOUSTON TEXANS (9-7)
    17 Kansas City (9-7)
  16. San Diego (9-7)
  17. Cleveland (from Buffalo 9-7)
  18. Philadelphia (10-6).

