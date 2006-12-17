Texans-Patriots inactives

Following are the inactives for today's game between the Texans and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
**Texans
**QB Quinton Porter (third QB)
FS C.C. Brown
LB DaShon Polk
T Scott Jackson* *DT Cedric Killings
RB Samkon Gado
**Patriots
**QB Vinny Testaverde (third QB)
S Rashad Baker
S Rodney Harrison
RB Laurence Maroney
LB Eric Alexander
T Ryan O'Callaghan
DL Vince Wilfork
TE Benjamin Watson
Lineup Changes:For the Texans, Ron Dayne will start at running back for Wali Lundy. Lional Dalton will start at defensive tackle for Thomas Johnson. Jason Simmons will start at free safety for C.C. Brown.
For the Patriots, Mike Wright will start at nose tackle for Vince Wilfork.