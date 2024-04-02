Texans PB&J combos...and prominent re-signings | Daily Brew

Happy National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day.
It's April 2, and yes, it's a day to celebrate a basic sandwich that's delivered the goods for decades.
It got me thinking of other Texans' combos who went together perfectly. Off the top of my head, linebackers DeMeco Ryans and Brian Cushing were a great combo from 2009 through 2011. O-linemen Chester Pitts and Ephraim Salaam were a solid tandem. So too were nose tackle Shaun Cody and defensive end/outside linebacker Connor Barwin.
Who are some of your favorite peanut butter and jelly Houston Texans combos over the years?
Yesterday the team announced the signings of defensive end Derek Barnett and linebacker Neville Hewitt. The latter tied for the NFL lead in special teams tackles with 14 in 2023. The former came to Houston and rang up 11 quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in six games down the stretch in 2023.
Elsewhere, kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn recently took in a Manchester City match...