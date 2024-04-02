 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Texans PB&J combos...and prominent re-signings | Daily Brew

Apr 02, 2024 at 09:08 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

brewbarnett

Happy National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day.

It's April 2, and yes, it's a day to celebrate a basic sandwich that's delivered the goods for decades.

It got me thinking of other Texans' combos who went together perfectly. Off the top of my head, linebackers DeMeco Ryans and Brian Cushing were a great combo from 2009 through 2011. O-linemen Chester Pitts and Ephraim Salaam were a solid tandem. So too were nose tackle Shaun Cody and defensive end/outside linebacker Connor Barwin. 

Who are some of your favorite peanut butter and jelly Houston Texans combos over the years?

Yesterday the team announced the signings of defensive end Derek Barnett and linebacker Neville Hewitt. The latter tied for the NFL lead in special teams tackles with 14 in 2023. The former came to Houston and rang up 11 quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in six games down the stretch in 2023. 

Elsewhere, kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn recently took in a Manchester City match...

I answered some more fan questions yesterday. You can read them here, and you can send in more questions by clicking here.

Related Content

news

Dates to know, birthday haircuts and more | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans revealed their offseason conditioning and OTA dates, and receiver/returner Steven Sims, Jr. recently did something generous in the community.
news

Annual Meeting Musings | Daily Brew

Mingling at the NFL Annual Meeting (which everyone calls 'The owners' meetings' as a nickname), I was consistently greeted with comments like 'what a great season for you guys!' They were very welcome and I savored them.
news

Opening Day, fan questions & a national expert sounds off on Texans | Daily Brew

It's Opening Day for the Astros, fans had a lot of questions, and an ESPN personality shared her thoughts on the Texans' chances in 2024.
news

C.J. Stroud udpate, fan questions and McNair chatter | Daily Brew

Quarterback C.J. Stroud is having a fruitful offseason, fans had a slew of questions, and Cal McNair spoke with Texans Voice Marc Vandermeer. 
news

Changes at top, changes on kickoffs and headed to Canton | Daily Brew

It was a busy morning on Tuesday for the Houston Texans and the rest of the NFL.
news

NFL Annual League Meeting gets started, 'Thrill Ride'...thrills | Daily Brew

The NFL Annual League Meeting is underway in Orlando, and the Houston Texans 'Thrill Ride' is open for business.
news

Shopping, Stopping and Receiving | Daily Brew

All this uniform talk lately has me in a merch state of mind. Just in time, the Texans Team Shop is offering 60% off this weekend. What!? I'm in.
news

C.J. Stroud goes to Pro Day, New Mock Draft Roundup | Daily Brew

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was in Columbus for the Ohio State Pro Day, and the newest Mock Draft Roundup is split on who the Texans will take 42nd overall. 
news

1 Week in, and a Texans terror joins Houston | Daily Brew

Denico Autry is a Houston Texan, and that's a very good thing for a lot of reasons. Also, the Cleveland Browns said farewell to a player who just came to H-Town.
news

Uniform leak, Tank Dell update, Draft picks | Daily Brew

It was a wacky Monday in the land of the Houston Texans, as Team Chair/CEO Cal McNair revealed a new uniform combination.
news

The excitement keeps building | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are building on the momentum of a 2023 turnaround and adding pieces for the 2024 season.
Advertising