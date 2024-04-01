Draft questions, games to watch in 2024 and more | Fans Wanna Know

Roel Lopez: Dear Drew. This has been an exciting offseason so far with the addition of RB Joe Mixon and DE Danielle Hunter, new uniforms, and the draft coming up. I'm especially excited to see our games against the Chiefs, Ravens, and *drum roll*…Cowboys this season.

With a tough schedule but bright future, is there a specific match up you're looking forward to this coming season?

DD: You're right, there are a lot of juicy games on the 2024 schedule. I'm partial to the one at the Cowboys. We'll find out the date/time of that one in the next month or so, but I bet we'll see quite a bit of Battle Red in the stands at AT&T Stadium, like we did in 2014. That one went to overtime, and the loud group of Traveling Texans forced quarterback Tony Romo to go to a silent count late. I think it'll be fun seeing this Houston squad there in the fall.