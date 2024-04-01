Draft questions, games to watch in 2024 and more | Fans Wanna Know

Got a question about the Texans?
Life in general?
Drew Dougherty's your guy.
He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE.
James Andrews: Hi Drew! Who do you think the Texans will draft with their first pick in the second round?
DD: With what seems like a zillion scenarios in play, I can't choose one player. BUT…in no particular order, I think a defensive lineman, wide receiver or defensive back are probably the most likely options. Each of those position groups have some options for players who will be available at 42nd overall, which is currently the highest draft pick Houston has in 2024.
Note that I said "currently". Executive Vice President/General Manager Nick Caserio is no stranger trading draft picks up or down, and I would expect he'll make some deals during Draft weekend this year as well.
Nolan Olsen: Dear Drew, Can you give us a sneak peek at the new jerseys?
DD: I can't. But you'll see the new uniforms THIS month.
Mark P.: Dear Drew, How is Teagan Quitoriano doing with his injuries? He did some great blocking and receiving, and I would like to see him back healthy.
DD: Mark, I talked with Teagan the day after the playoff loss at Baltimore, and he said he was feeling better and working hard to be ready to get back on the field for 2024. A rookie in 2022, Quitoriano played in the first seven games of 2023. But on Halloween, he was placed on injured reserve and didn't play again.
Peyton Tefertiller: Dear Drew, What's it like to win the lottery?
DD: I don't know, Peyton. I've never won. But I bet it's awesome.
Roel Lopez: Dear Drew. This has been an exciting offseason so far with the addition of RB Joe Mixon and DE Danielle Hunter, new uniforms, and the draft coming up. I'm especially excited to see our games against the Chiefs, Ravens, and *drum roll*…Cowboys this season.
With a tough schedule but bright future, is there a specific match up you're looking forward to this coming season?
DD: You're right, there are a lot of juicy games on the 2024 schedule. I'm partial to the one at the Cowboys. We'll find out the date/time of that one in the next month or so, but I bet we'll see quite a bit of Battle Red in the stands at AT&T Stadium, like we did in 2014. That one went to overtime, and the loud group of Traveling Texans forced quarterback Tony Romo to go to a silent count late. I think it'll be fun seeing this Houston squad there in the fall.
Shelia Richardson: Dear Drew, Why didn't the Texans signed any of their own free agents?
DD: They did, Shelia. Tight end Dalton Schultz is coming back. So is kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn and wide receiver Noah Brown. Cornerback Desmond King, II and defensive end Derek Barnett are returning as well. All those players made big contributions to the squad in 2023.
Every year, each NFL team loses and retains chunks of the roster in free agency, and this year is no different.