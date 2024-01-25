Texans Pro Bowl update & fan questions about uniforms | Daily Brew

Good morning.
Will Anderson, Jr.'s week of accolades continues. **The defensive end is headed to the Pro Bowl games**, replacing the Raiders' Maxx Crosby. Earlier this week, Anderson was named the Pro Football Writers of America's 'Defensive Rookie of the Year'. He joins offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil as the only Texans taking part in the weekend.
But...there's likely a good chance one or a few more Texans Pro Bowl alternates--quarterback C.J. Stroud, cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr., wide receiver Nico Collins, defensive end Jonathan Greenard and fullback Andrew Beck--get sent there as well when the conference championship games conclude this weekend.
Anderson and Stroud were also named to The Athletic's All-Rookie team, which you can read about **here**.
Texans fans had a slew of good questions I answered in yesterday's '**Fans Wanna Know**' mailbag. As always, the uniform unveiling in April was a hot topic.
Steven Sims,Jr. scored the Texans only touchdown in Saturday's Divisional Round loss at Baltimore. It was **an electric moment** for the Fort Bend Travis alum.