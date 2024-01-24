Houston Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. Named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Jan 24, 2024 at 01:15 PM
Houston Texans Staff
9x16

Will Anderson, Jr. is headed to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

The No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft, Anderson Jr. finished his rookie season with 13 starts, totaling 45 tackles including 10 tackles for loss, 67 pressures, 7.0 sacks, one pass defensed and one blocked field goal. Anderson's 7.0 sacks this season set a new rookie franchise record for most sacks in a single season and his 67 pressures paced all rookies in the NFL this year.

He turned in arguably his best performance of the season in the Week 13 win against Denver, in which he racked up five tackles (three solo), two sacks, four quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and one pass defensed. Anderson was also disruptive on special teams all throughout the season, but specifically in Week 3 at Jacksonville when he blocked a field goal, becoming the first Texans rookie to block a field goal since J.J. Watt in 2011. Anderson also had a pair of sacks in Week 17 against Tennessee, and a six-tackle game in Week 5 at Atlanta.

Anderson will be the second Texan slated to participate in this year's Pro Bowl alongside T Laremy Tunsil. He is also the first Texans defensive player to make the Pro Bowl since J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and Benardrick McKinney were selected in 2018. Additionally, Anderson is the third rookie in franchise history to be selected to the Pro Bowl, joining Jerome Mathis (2005) and Brian Cushing (2009).

On Tuesday, he was named the Pro Football Writers of America's Defensive Rookie of the Year for 2023.

Taking place over two days in Orlando, Fla., the skills challenges will be broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 1, on ESPN from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET on the Pro Bowl Skills Show and continue Sunday, Feb. 4, culminating in flag football.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins intended to...

DeAndre Hopkins wound up dunking after his Pro Bowl TD, but he intended to do something else.
news

DeAndre Hopkins gets attention, all over, at Pro Bowl

DeAndre Hopkins got a lot of attention during Pro Bowl week, which he punctuated with a 3-catch, 71-yard performance.
news

Pro Bowler Jon Weeks a constant during change

Long snapper Jon Weeks has been a steady force on special teams for the Texans.
news

NFL Combine Players to Watch

There are plenty of football fans that don't like the NFL Scouting Combine. Or, better put, they may not appreciate the Combine.
news

Andrew Luck praises J.J. Watt, Duane Brown

Though the Houston native plays for the division rival Indianapolis Colts, Andrew Luck was full of praise for his Texans Pro Bowl teammates.
news

Watt and Brown wrap up another Pro Bowl

The second edition of using drafted teams for the NFL Pro Bowl and the first on the mainland in five years turned out to be a good show as Michael Irvin's squad defeated Cris Carter's team 32-28.
news

BWTB: Watt's INT and other Pro Bowl highlights

Breakfast With The Bulls has all the top videos and from Sunday's Pro Bowl game, including J.J. Watt's interception.
news

Pro Bowl leaders salute Andre Johnson

At a time when we acknowledge two Texans, J.J. Watt and Duane Brown, who are each going to their third consecutive Pro Bowl, it's also appropriate to get some feedback on the Texans all time leader in Pro Bowl nods, Andre Johnson, who has seven.
news

Duane Brown: "It's time to turn it up"

Left tackle Duane Brown discusses a second offseason under Bill O'Brien and staff.
news

Vandermeer's View: Aloha from Arizona

Aloha from Arizona...just doesn't have the same ring to it, does it?
news

J.J. Watt selects Duane Brown for Pro Bowl roster

J.J. Watt and Duane Brown will be playing for alumni captain Cris Carter's team in the 2015 NFL Pro Bowl.
Advertising