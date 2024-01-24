Area to improve in 2024, old uniforms now gone | Fans Wanna Know

*Dorothy Ostrand: Dear Drew, Do all of those involved with the organization--especially our coaches and staff, and above all our hardworking players--know how much we think of them? Thanks for a wonderful season that went way beyond our hopes. I can hardly wait for next season. God bless and stay healthy and safe. *DD: Thanks a lot, Dorothy. Your sentiments are shared by many, as I've heard those same thoughts from a lot of different people over the last three weeks. It WAS a wonderful season indeed, and we're just like you: ready for 2024 to start. This was hopefully only the beginning of a terrific era ahead of us.

David Langford: Dear Drew, What area do you think the Texans can improve on the most in the offseason?

DD: Great question, David. Houston did a lot well, but the coaches and players would all tell you there's a lot that could be done better next season. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans was asked about the run game, which averaged 3.7 yards per carry this year. That was 29th out of 32 teams, and Ryans wants that number to improve.

"The running game will be significant for us to improve upon," Ryans said. "As you go throughout this game, especially in the postseason, teams that win games – you've got to be able to run the football and sustain it. We weren't able to accomplish that versus the Ravens, and it showed up. So, we have areas to improve – many different areas – but the run game is one of those areas, for sure."

Angel Torres: Dear Drew, Was this the last season wearing that style of jersey? Are the new 4 uniforms going to become the new look going forward?

DD: Yes and yes. You won't see the same uniforms of the last 22 years again. Or at least for five years.

Last Saturday in Baltimore was the last time the Texans will wear the Liberty White jerseys. We won't see the Deep Steel Blue ones they wore the Saturday before in the playoff win against the Browns, and the Battle Red ones worn earlier in the regular season any time soon.

Houston's going to unveil the four new uniforms the week of the NFL Draft in late April. They will be drastically different than what we've seen here the first 22 years of the franchise.