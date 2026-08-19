I've Got a Feeling About Texans-Raiders | VanderBlog

It's still the preseason but the buzz around Thursday's tilt with the Raiders has my pulse up. And I'm not alone. Over the weekend, the ESPN convoy of live production trucks pulled into the loading dock and took over like they were about to broadcast the Super Bowl. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the house, which is always impressive (even though I still want you to listen to yours truly on 95.7 The Fan!).
Here come the Raiders with their iconic look and a young quarterback named Fernando Mendoza, who took the nation by storm last year, winning the College football National Championship with Indiana. Also, the Raiders are coached by Klint Kubiak, son of the second coach in Texans franchise history, Gary, who's debut season featured the debut of current Texans coach DeMeco Ryans. The storylines are endless.
We're within two weeks of seeing this team get down to the 53-man roster. That means the competition at all levels of the depth chart is getting into crunch time. Jobs and playing time are on the line and we can't wait to watch the drama unfold.
Check out photos from Texans Open Practice vs. the Raiders during Training Camp presented by Xfinity on Aug. 18, 2026.
This game is also another celebration of youth football with a 'She's Next' focus as the Texans push for girl's flag to be a sanctioned UIL sport. Chief Community Officer and V.P. of the Houston Texans Foudation Hannah McNair will be Reppin' H-Town, firing the cannon and getting us fired up for our second dose of Texans football. It's a prime-time showdown against a storied franchise. Let's have some fun and get ready to rock!