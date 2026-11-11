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H-Town History Is About to Light Up the Sky

Nov 11, 2026 at 09:32 AM
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H-Town, look up!

We've got something special hitting the skies before Thursday Night Football. At 6:15 PM, the 25th Season Drone Show powered by Reliant will light up over the Houston Methodist Training Center Practice Fields in a 10-minute show, created by FlyLight Drones.

25 Seasons, Lit Up Over H-Town

This is Texans history like you've never seen it: told in lights, above the practice fields, right before kickoff. It's a pregame moment built for everyone who's been riding with this team, and you'll want to be there when it happens.

Texans Drone Show: What to Know

  • When: Thursday, November 19 - 6:15 PM, before Thursday Night Football
  • Where: Houston Methodist Training Center Practice Fields
  • Length: 10 minutes
  • Who can watch: Fans at Reliant Park

Lock in your game tickets now and make sure you're in place at 6:15 PM before heading in for kickoff.

GET GAME TICKETS

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TEXANS VS. COLTS

NOV. 19 AT 7:15 PM CT

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