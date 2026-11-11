H-Town History Is About to Light Up the Sky

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H-Town, look up!
We've got something special hitting the skies before Thursday Night Football. At 6:15 PM, the 25th Season Drone Show powered by Reliant will light up over the Houston Methodist Training Center Practice Fields in a 10-minute show, created by FlyLight Drones.
25 Seasons, Lit Up Over H-Town
This is Texans history like you've never seen it: told in lights, above the practice fields, right before kickoff. It's a pregame moment built for everyone who's been riding with this team, and you'll want to be there when it happens.
Texans Drone Show: What to Know
- When: Thursday, November 19 - 6:15 PM, before Thursday Night Football
- Where: Houston Methodist Training Center Practice Fields
- Length: 10 minutes
- Who can watch: Fans at Reliant Park
Lock in your game tickets now and make sure you're in place at 6:15 PM before heading in for kickoff.