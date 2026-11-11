H-Town History Is About to Light Up the Sky

H-Town, look up!

We've got something special hitting the skies before Thursday Night Football. At 6:15 PM, the 25th Season Drone Show powered by Reliant will light up over the Houston Methodist Training Center Practice Fields in a 10-minute show, created by FlyLight Drones.

25 Seasons, Lit Up Over H-Town

This is Texans history like you've never seen it: told in lights, above the practice fields, right before kickoff. It's a pregame moment built for everyone who's been riding with this team, and you'll want to be there when it happens.

Texans Drone Show: What to Know

When: Thursday, November 19 - 6:15 PM, before Thursday Night Football

Thursday, November 19 - 6:15 PM, before Thursday Night Football Where: Houston Methodist Training Center Practice Fields

Houston Methodist Training Center Practice Fields Length: 10 minutes

10 minutes Who can watch: Fans at Reliant Park