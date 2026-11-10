Houston Texans, LOVB Houston, and Lone Star Sports & Entertainment Partner With Bilt On Year-Round Rewards Membership For Fans

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans, a member franchise of the National Football League (NFL), LOVB Houston, a professional women's volleyball team in the LOVB Pro League, and RCM Entertainment, L.P. d/b/a Lone Star Sports & Entertainment (LSSE), today announced a partnership with Bilt, the neighborhood commerce and rewards platform, to create a more connected, year-round rewards experience for fans of both teams, powered by Bilt Neighborhood OS™.

Once launched, the app is expected to bring together membership benefits, personalized experiences and a new AI-powered Fan Concierge, giving fans more opportunities to engage with their teams on gamedays and throughout the year.

The planned app, powered by Bilt Neighborhood OS, is expected to connect the Texans' and LOVB Houston's existing fan experience, payments and loyalty systems with Bilt's nationwide network of more than 8 million members and 50,000 merchant partners, including restaurants, fitness studios, hotels and more. Once the app is live, fans of both teams will be able to discover relevant personalized neighborhood benefits. Launch timing will be announced at a later date.

"As an organization, we're always looking for meaningful ways to evolve and strengthen the connection between our team and our fans," said Texans Chair and CEO and LOVB Houston Chair and Governor Cal McNair. "Our Season Ticket Members are an incredibly important part of the Texans family, and we want their experience with us to extend well beyond gameday. This partnership with Bilt gives us an innovative new way to deliver added value, deepen that connection and continue raising the standard for what it means to be a Texans Season Ticket Member."

Bringing sports fans together beyond gameday

The app is intended to offer a connected membership experience for sports fans, bringing member status, rewards and exclusive benefits together in one place. Benefits may include personalized offers on concessions and merchandise as well as dining, shopping, fitness and travel experiences within Bilt's network.

The membership will be designed for every level of fandom, from fans watching at home to single-game buyers and Season Ticket Members. Fans of either team could discover a watch party for their team at a participating Houston restaurant, access a dining benefit through their membership, and receive a personalized opportunity to attend an upcoming home game.

Sports fans will be able to connect their membership to Bilt's Neighborhood Pass, a digital pass that enables members to access eligible benefits at participating businesses with a tap of their phone.

That could include a member benefit at a participating restaurant or a special offer following a Texans or LOVB Houston win, providing new ways for fans to celebrate both teams throughout the Houston community.

A personalized Fan Concierge

The app is expected to include an AI-powered Fan Concierge to help sports fans discover and access the benefits available through their membership. On gameday, the Concierge could help fans find early-arrival rewards, access eligible concession offers or discover available seat upgrades.

Away from game venues, it could help fans find Texans and LOVB Houston watch parties, explore participating restaurants and businesses or access relevant membership benefits. The Concierge could also help plan an away game trip, including available travel and ticket-related benefits.

"A Texans or LOVB Houston win can bring business to a restaurant across town," said Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of Bilt. "Neighborhood OS makes that connection possible at scale, helping the Texans and LOVB Houston turn the energy of their fan base into year-round value for fans, local businesses, and the teams."

Connecting Texans and LOVB Houston fandom with the Houston community

The Texans and LOVB Houston expect to use Bilt Neighborhood OS to create more ways for fans to engage with both teams at participating restaurants, retailers, hotels and other businesses throughout the community.

The app is also expected to connect fans with watch parties, personalized membership offers, and exclusive experiences while creating new opportunities for participating businesses and partners of the Texans and LOVB Houston.

Bilt's inaugural State of the Neighborhood Study, conducted with 451 Research by S&P Global, found that two-thirds of U.S. consumers do at least 80% of their everyday spending within 15 miles of home, and 95% would try a local business if they could earn rewards there. By connecting membership for sports fans with those everyday experiences, both teams can build fan relationships that remain active between games and throughout their respective offseasons.

About the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans were introduced as the NFL's 32nd franchise on Oct. 6, 1999, thanks to a city-wide effort spearheaded by franchise founder and late owner Robert C. McNair and co-founder Janice McNair. Under current Chair and CEO Cal McNair, the Texans have had the most on-field success in franchise history and were recognized with a 2025 Diversity in Business Award by the Houston Business Journal. The Texans are the only expansion team to have won its first game, defeating Dallas, 19-10, on Sept. 8, 2002, and recently revealed four new, fan-inspired uniforms for the first time since its inception as a direct result of their charge to fearlessly evolve. The Houston Texans Foundation, which was created in 2002 to inspire hope in H-Town, has raised more than $56 million for Houston's vibrant community through events, fundraising efforts, campaigns and more. The team has won eight AFC South division titles in franchise history and made the Divisional Round of the playoffs in the previous three consecutive seasons under current Executive Vice President and General Manager Nick Caserio and Head Coach DeMeco Ryans.

About Lone Star Sports & Entertainment

Lone Star Sports & Entertainment is Houston's premier sports and entertainment promoter and a sister company to the NFL's Houston Texans. Since its founding in 2003, LSSE has produced some of the country's biggest events from annual college football events such as the Kinder's Texas Bowl and Texas Kickoff to major concerts and festivals to major international soccer matches. This includes being a host site for the 2026 World Cup, a U.S.-record eight editions of the Concacaf Gold Cup, including the 2025 Final, Copa America Centenario in 2016, the 2010 MLS All-Star Game, the 2006 FC Barcelona U.S. tour, the International Champions Cup, United States and Mexican National Team friendlies, the 2023 Soccer Champions Tour featuring Real Madrid vs. Manchester United, numerous major European and Mexican club team friendlies, the Copa de Lone Star and CONMEBOL Copa América 2024. For more information on our experience and expertise in event production, event management and consulting, visit https://www.lsse.net/.

About LOVB Houston

LOVB Houston is Houston's professional volleyball team competing in League One Volleyball (LOVB). Founded in 2020, LOVB is reimagining the future of volleyball through a community-up model that connects the sport from club to pro in one holistic ecosystem. Home to the largest community of youth volleyball clubs in the country, LOVB launched its professional league in January 2025, bringing together some of the world's top volleyball players. LOVB Houston represents the league's commitment to world-class competition, community and growing the game at every level. Led by Head Coach Sanja Tomašević, the club enters the 2026-27 season following a 2025-26 campaign in which Houston finished as regular-season champions. For more information, visit www.lovbhtx.com.

About Bilt