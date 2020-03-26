Texans roll out Huddle at Home initiative | Daily Brew

Mar 26, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans rolled out a new initiative this week for at-home learning during the unprecedented and widespread COVID-19 school closures.

Huddle at Home is a compilation of free digital educational resources for parents, kids and teachers to help elementary school-age kids keep their skills sharp and learn at home. The Texans and their partners expedited their 2020-2021 curriculum, making it immediately available because of the need to keep children entertained and educated while schools are closed. Huddle at Home is free for parents and teachers to access for at-home learning. Many of the programs were developed to be used specifically by teachers in the classroom.

"The Houston Texans are committed to providing educational resources and inspiring students year-round," Texans Senior Vice President of Marketing Jennifer Davenport said. "With the crisis at hand, we are expanding our current educational platforms and adding additional resources. We hope these programs entertain and educate our fans during these trying times."

The latest addition to Huddle at Home includes Texans Story Time, where current players, former players and cheerleaders read their favorite children's books. Huddle at Home, which consolidates digital education tools from across the organization, also includes math worksheets and videos targeting 3rd, 4th and 6th graders, a PLAY 60 At Home contest from Texas Children's Hospital and TORO coloring sheets. These resources are intended to help inspire parents and kids to keep learning and reading during this challenging time.

The Texans will continue to add programs to the Huddle at Home page available at:

https://www.houstontexans.com/community/huddle-at-home

