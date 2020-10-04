Texans say they must "keep fighting" to get in win column

The Texans are in the proverbial valley.
A 31-23 loss at home to Minnesota on Sunday afternoon dropped Houston to 0-4 on the 2020 season.
Following the defeat, several Texans described what they must do to climb out of the depths.
"We've just got to keep fighting, keep pushing forward, and that's it," quarterback Deshaun Watson said. "But for me personally, I'm not going to let it take my joy. I'm going to continue to live life, continue to work my ass off, continue to come in here every day and play football."
Watson completed 20-of-33 passes for 300 yards, with two touchdowns and zero picks. A comeback bid fell short in the final minute, as he initially threw a 4th-and-Goal touchdown pass to Will Fuller, V. The officials ruled it an incompletion after reviewing it, and the Vikings took over on downs. Fuller, who finished with six catches for 108 yards and a score, pointed to preparation during the week as a spot to improve.
"I just feel like we got to practice better during the week and just make sure we're executing and being consistent in practice and that'll lead over to the game," Fuller said.
Head coach Bill O'Brien said stopping the run must get better, and the Texans must also produce "a consistent running game" to help finish drives.
Defensive J.J. Watt was frustrated after the loss, and said changes must happen, and soon.
"Something needs to be different," Watt said. "But the only thing that I know I can do is work harder, control what I can control, work harder, be better at my job, do better at my job, be better in my gap, make more plays, get off a double team, get a sack, get a turnover, get a takeaway. I can control what I can control."
For the fourth straight game, the Texans also lost the turnover battle. They've now turned it over five times in 2020, without recording a takeaway in that same span.
Houston hosts the Jaguars next Sunday at Noon CT. Jacksonville fell to 1-3 Sunday after losing, 33-25, at Cincinnati.
Check out some photos from the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings matchup in Week 4.