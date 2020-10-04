Texans say they must "keep fighting" to get in win column

"I just feel like we got to practice better during the week and just make sure we're executing and being consistent in practice and that'll lead over to the game," Fuller said.

Head coach Bill O'Brien said stopping the run must get better, and the Texans must also produce "a consistent running game" to help finish drives.

Defensive J.J. Watt was frustrated after the loss, and said changes must happen, and soon.

"Something needs to be different," Watt said. "But the only thing that I know I can do is work harder, control what I can control, work harder, be better at my job, do better at my job, be better in my gap, make more plays, get off a double team, get a sack, get a turnover, get a takeaway. I can control what I can control."

For the fourth straight game, the Texans also lost the turnover battle. They've now turned it over five times in 2020, without recording a takeaway in that same span.