Texans seek PA announcer

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans are reviewing candidates for their in-stadium Public Address Announcer. Participants must register on HoustonTexans.com by Wednesday, July 5 and meet the follows requirements.
- Must arrive at least two hours prior to kickoff and be available for at least one hour after the final play.
- Must be available for all 10 Texans home games as well as playoffs.
- Must be available for meetings during the off-season as well as during the week leading up to the game.
- Must be available to record various PA reads prior to the game.
Recordings must be submitted via email to announcer@houstontexans.com or by mailing to:
Houston Texans
Attn: Brett Parrish
Two Reliant Park
Houston, TX 77054
Finalists will be contacted by Friday, July 7 and asked to audition live between
July 12-14.