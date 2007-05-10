Texans sign undrafted free agents

Quarterback Jared Zabransky answers questions at the NFL Combine.
The Texans officially completed their 2007 rookie class on Thursday by announcing the signing of 14 undrafted free agents. Boise State quarterback Jared Zabransky and Notre Dame running back Darius Walker headline the group, which features eight offensive players, five defensive players and one specialist.
Optional team activities begin for the Texans on Wednesday, May 16.
Here is a list of the newest members of the Texans:
|NAME
|POS
|HT *
|*WT
|EXP
|COLLEGE
|Jon Abbate
|LB
|5-11
|245
|R
|Wake Forest
|Cory Anderson
|FB
|6-3
|255
|R
|Tennessee
|Victor DeGrate
|DE
|6-3
|250
|R
|Oklahoma St.
|Onrea Jones
|WR
|6-2
|203
|R
|Hampton
|Enoka Lucas
|C
|6-4
|299
|R
|Oregon
|Brandon Mitchell
|S
|6-3
|205
|R
|Ohio St.
|Terry Richardson
|WR
|6-1
|188
|R
|Arizona St.
|Derrick Roberson
|CB
|5-10
|175
|R
|Rutgers
|Deljuan Robinson
|DE
|6-3
|296
|R
|Mississippi St.
|Luke Smith-Anderson
|TE
|6-5
|253
|R
|Idaho
|Tavo Tupola
|T
|6-4
|311
|R
|Utah
|Darius Walker
|RB
|5-10
|208
|R
|Notre Dame
|Eric Wilbur
|P
|6-2
|200
|R
|Florida
|Jared Zabransky
|QB
|6-2
|203
|R
|Boise St.