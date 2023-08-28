Texans Snap Counts vs. Saints | The Day After

The preseason is finished, and last night in the finale C.J. Stroud took nine snaps.

The rookie quarterback started for the third straight game, and after logging 12 and 22 snaps at New England and at home against the Dolphins, Stroud played a pair of series and guided the Texans on a touchdown drive to close out his preseason.

He and the rest of the first-team offensive line were finished after those nine snaps.

Rookie offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson logged the most snaps on that side of the ball, as he was in for 60 snaps, which amounted to 94 percent of the total plays by the Texans offense.

Defensively, veteran defensive back M.J. Steward led the way with 60 snaps as well, which was 78 percent of the total snaps played by the defense.

Defensive backs Cobi Francis and Ka'dar Hollman had the most special teams snaps, logging 15 apiece.