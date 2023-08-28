Texans Snap Counts vs. Saints | The Day After

Aug 28, 2023 at 01:30 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

230828-snap-count

The preseason is finished, and last night in the finale C.J. Stroud took nine snaps.

The rookie quarterback started for the third straight game, and after logging 12 and 22 snaps at New England and at home against the Dolphins, Stroud played a pair of series and guided the Texans on a touchdown drive to close out his preseason.

He and the rest of the first-team offensive line were finished after those nine snaps.

Rookie offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson logged the most snaps on that side of the ball, as he was in for 60 snaps, which amounted to 94 percent of the total plays by the Texans offense.

Defensively, veteran defensive back M.J. Steward led the way with 60 snaps as well, which was 78 percent of the total snaps played by the defense.

Defensive backs Cobi Francis and Ka'dar Hollman had the most special teams snaps, logging 15 apiece.

Below is a complete breakdown of the Texans' snap counts.

230828-play-percentage

Related Content

news

Fun Finale in New Orleans | VanderBlog

The Houston Texans wrapped up the preseason with an entertaining road victory over the Saints. Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer recapped it...and pondered what's next.
news

Jordan Akins TD catch gives Texans 10-point lead in 3rd quarter

TE Jordan Akins caught a 19-yard pass for a score at Indianapolis. It gave Houston a 24-14 advantage in the 3rd quarter.
news

Jonathan Greenard's pick-six gives Texans 17-7 lead over Colts

Houston Texans Defensive Lineman Jonathan Greenard picked off a Colts pass and returned it 39 yards for a score in the second quarter at Indianapolis.
news

Texans waste little time, score TD on opening drive at Indianapolis

Davis Mills found Brandin Cooks for an 11-yard scoring strike on the opening drive of the Texans' road game at Indianapolis.
news

Week 18 Travel Update | Texans at Colts

Houston Texans DB Steven Nelson (illness) will not travel with the team to Indianapolis and has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Colts.
news

Week 17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars | Harris Hits

John Harris breaks down the Houston Texans' Week 17 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

Texans and Jaguars split season series, Colts up next | Booth Bites

Marc Vandermeer breaks down the Week 17 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. 
news

After loss to Jaguars, Texans looking to "go out with a bang" at Indianapolis

The Houston Texans are aiming for a season-ending win at the Indianapolis Colts. 
news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans win at Titans

John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Houston Texans' Week 16 win against the Tennessee Titans. 
news

Ogbo Okoronkwo spearheads Texans pass rush in win at Titans

Houston Texans DL Ogbo Okoronkwo tallied a pair of sacks in the Texans 19-14 win against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
news

Rapid Reactions | Texans spoil Christmas for Titans with a 19-14 win

The Houston Texans snapped a nine-game losing streak with a Christmas Even win in Nashville against the Titans in Week 16. 
Advertising