Texans tie Titans with odd 1st quarter touchdown

They didn't draw the play up that way, but the Texans will take their first quarter touchdown.

Davis Mills scrambled to his right on 3rd-and-Goal at the Titans 6-yard line, fumbled the ball into the end zone, and Rex Burkhead pounced on it for a touchdown. After Ka'imi Fairbairn's successful extra point try, the Texans were knotted up, 7-7, with the Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The Burkhead score was his second of the season, and it capped an 11-play drive that went 75 yards and lasted 6:14.

On the possession, running back Royce Freeman carried five times for 16 yards. Mills' got the Texans into the Goal-to-go situation when he completed a 30-yard pass up the right side to tight end Jordan Akins. Earlier in the drive, Jeff Driskel tossed a first down pass of 15 yards to Brevin Jordan.