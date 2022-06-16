Texans to kick off 2022 with Saturday night "Season Premiere" event

Jun 16, 2022 at 10:24 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans will kick off the 2022 season with a night of dinner, casino games and mingling with players at the brand-new "Season Premiere" fan event.

The season kickoff event will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. and will be chaired by Texans Co-Founder and Senior Chair Janice McNair, Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair and Lady Texans Kathleen Caserio, Holly Easterby, Jamie Grissom and MaryAnne Smith.

"We will have all the players there, coaches, GM (Nick Caserio), Cal (McNair) is there so you'll get to mix and mingle," Hannah McNair said Wednesday. "We will also have a casino part that is after the presentation and the players are actually going to be the dealers."

The Season Premiere will replace the annual Texans Luncheon, allowing guests more time to mingle with players and provide the Texans with a chance to introduce their roster and raise money for a good cause, according to McNair. Fans will be invited to dine with a Texans player or celebrity, while enjoying dinner made by an award-winning chef. Immediately following dinner, fans can participate in casino-style games hosted by players at the Texans Casino. All proceeds from the evening will benefit the Houston Texans Foundation and their mission to be Champions for Youth.

The event will take place inside the Houston Methodist Training Center on Aug. 27. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

