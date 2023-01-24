Texans to travel east and far less in 2023 Season | Daily Brew

Jan 23, 2023 at 07:24 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans won't log as many air miles in 2023 as they did in 2022.

They also won't play a road contest west of Houston, and seven of their eight roadies will take place in the Eastern Time Zone.

The Texans will fly a total of 14,834 miles, roundtrip, from Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) to their respective road opponent cities next autumn. In 2022, they played a game each in the Pacific, Mountain, Central and Eastern time zones, and flew 15,826 air miles.

The shortest road trip is against AFC South foe Tennessee. The distance from IAH to Nashville (BNA) is 1,314 air miles. Houston was victorious there against the Titans in 2022 and has won three of the last four times they've visited the Music City.

The road game against the Jets will feature the Texans' longest flight, as they'll travel 2,800 air miles to-and-from Newark International Airport (EWR).

They don't know the dates and time of the 2023 NFL Regular season games, but Houston does know its opponents. The league will release the regular season schedule sometime in April or May.

2019, which saw the Texans fly overseas for a game in London, proved to be the season with the most miles traveled in franchise history. That year, the Texans flew 21,312 miles.

The Texans fly United Airlines to all away games.

Table inside Article
2023 ROAD OPPONENT (AIRPORT)ROUNDTRIP MILES FROM IAH
TENNESSEE TITANS (BNA)1,314
ATLANTA FALCONS (ATL)1,374
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (JAX)1,630
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (IND)1,692
CINCINNATI BENGALS (CVG)1,742
CAROLINA PANTHERS (CLT)1,822
BALTIMORE RAVENS (BWI)2,460
NEW YORK JETS (EWR)2,800
TOTAL14,834

