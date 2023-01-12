Texans know their opponents for 2023 regular season 

Every year, the Texans face their AFC South rivals at NRG Stadium and on the road. On a yearly basis, the four AFC South teams all face four teams from another AFC division, and in 2023 that will be the four clubs from the AFC North. The same applies for a NFC division, and the AFC South will tussle with the NFC South.

Additionally, the first-place team from a division faces the other two division champions from their conference who they aren't playing, the second-place teams square off, and so on. Since all AFC South teams are taking on AFC North teams, and since the Texans finished fourth in their division, they'll face the fourth-place team from the AFC East (Jets) and the fourth-place team from the AFC West (Broncos). The Jets game will be on the road, and Houston will host Denver.