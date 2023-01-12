Texans know their opponents for 2023 regular season 

Jan 12, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans opponents for 2023 are set.

Houston will host nine games at NRG Stadium next fall. The Texans will hit the road for eight away contests. The dates and times for those matchups will come out in April with the NFL schedule release.

Table inside Article
2023 OPPONENTS AT NRG STADIM
ARIZONA CARDINALS
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
DENVER BRONCOS
CLEVELAND BROWNS
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
TENNESSEE TITANS

In addition to the Colts, Jaguars and Titans from the AFC South, the Texans will also host the Steelers and Browns from the AFC North, the Saints and Buccaneers from the NFC South, the Broncos from the AFC West and the NFC West's Cardinals.

The Texans will travel for games against the Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Bengals, Ravens, Falcons, Panthers and Jets.

Related Links

Table inside Article
2023 ROAD OPPONENTS
ATLANTA FALCONS
CAROLINA PANTHERS
BALTIMORE RAVENS
CINCINNATI BENGALS
NEW YORK JETS
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
TENNESSEE TITANS

Every year, the Texans face their AFC South rivals at NRG Stadium and on the road. On a yearly basis, the four AFC South teams all face four teams from another AFC division, and in 2023 that will be the four clubs from the AFC North. The same applies for a NFC division, and the AFC South will tussle with the NFC South.

Additionally, the first-place team from a division faces the other two division champions from their conference who they aren't playing, the second-place teams square off, and so on. Since all AFC South teams are taking on AFC North teams, and since the Texans finished fourth in their division, they'll face the fourth-place team from the AFC East (Jets) and the fourth-place team from the AFC West (Broncos). The Jets game will be on the road, and Houston will host Denver.

Finally, since the NFL went from a 16-game schedule to 17-game slate in 2021, each AFC division squares off against an NFC division, with the corresponding place-holders facing the other. This year, the AFC South will take on the NFC West. Because the Texans finished fourth in their division, they'll host the fourth-place Cardinals.

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow the 2022 Schedule Release

Tune in for the 2022 NFL Schedule Release on Thursday, May 12 as the Houston Texans unveil their schedule.

news

Our best predictions for the Texans first five games of 2022

Texans Radio predicts the first five games of the 2022 Texans Schedule in the Schedule Pick 'Em contest presented by Caesars Rewards.

news

David Culley, Texans to face three new head coaches in 2021

The Texans will play in three of the league's 12 head-to-head matchups between new head coaches on the 2021 regular season schedule.

news

Houston Texans 2021 Schedule Announced

The Houston Texans' first-ever 17-game slate kicks off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 12.

news

Schedule VanderNotes | Vandermeer's View

Even though we already knew the opponents of 2021, there's something about seeing the order of events that gets the blood pumping. Getting the appointments on the calendar gives them amplified meaning and makes me want to run through a wall to get to August.

news

Throwing rice? The story behind the Texans 2021 schedule release

Throwing rice is exactly how the Houston Texans announced their 2021 schedule thanks to the talents of a local artist.

news

Getting Gameday Dates is a Big Deal | Daily Brew

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer talks about the anticipation of the 2021 Texans Schedule Release.

news

How to Watch, Listen and Follow the 2021 Schedule Release

Tune in for the 2021 NFL Schedule Release on Wednesday, May 12 as the Houston Texans unveil their schedule.

news

NFL to Release 2021 Regular Season Schedule on May 12

At 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 12, the NFL will release the 2021 regular season schedule.

news

Preseason Schedule Takes | Daily Brew

Lost in the mania of the schedule release this year was the preseason slate.

news

Houston Texans Announce 2020 Preseason Dates and Times

The Houston Texans 2020 preseason schedule wraps up with the Dallas Cowboys at home.

Advertising