Texans know their opponents for 2023 regular season 

The Texans opponents for 2023 are set.
Houston will host nine games at NRG Stadium next fall. The Texans will hit the road for eight away contests. The dates and times for those matchups will come out in April with the NFL schedule release.
|2023 OPPONENTS AT NRG STADIM
|ARIZONA CARDINALS
|NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|DENVER BRONCOS
|CLEVELAND BROWNS
|PITTSBURGH STEELERS
|INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
|JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
|TENNESSEE TITANS
In addition to the Colts, Jaguars and Titans from the AFC South, the Texans will also host the Steelers and Browns from the AFC North, the Saints and Buccaneers from the NFC South, the Broncos from the AFC West and the NFC West's Cardinals.
The Texans will travel for games against the Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Bengals, Ravens, Falcons, Panthers and Jets.
|2023 ROAD OPPONENTS
|ATLANTA FALCONS
|CAROLINA PANTHERS
|BALTIMORE RAVENS
|CINCINNATI BENGALS
|NEW YORK JETS
|INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
|JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
|TENNESSEE TITANS
Every year, the Texans face their AFC South rivals at NRG Stadium and on the road. On a yearly basis, the four AFC South teams all face four teams from another AFC division, and in 2023 that will be the four clubs from the AFC North. The same applies for a NFC division, and the AFC South will tussle with the NFC South.
Additionally, the first-place team from a division faces the other two division champions from their conference who they aren't playing, the second-place teams square off, and so on. Since all AFC South teams are taking on AFC North teams, and since the Texans finished fourth in their division, they'll face the fourth-place team from the AFC East (Jets) and the fourth-place team from the AFC West (Broncos). The Jets game will be on the road, and Houston will host Denver.
Finally, since the NFL went from a 16-game schedule to 17-game slate in 2021, each AFC division squares off against an NFC division, with the corresponding place-holders facing the other. This year, the AFC South will take on the NFC West. Because the Texans finished fourth in their division, they'll host the fourth-place Cardinals.