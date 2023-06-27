Texans training staff put to the test, top slot defenders, Hard Knocks| Daily Brew

On Dec. 23, 2023, the night before the Houston Texans played in Nashville, a few members of the Texans training and medical staff ventured out to catch the final period of the Predators game. However, Brad Wilson, Texans team paramedic, suffered cardiac arrest and Roland Ramirez, Texans head athletic trainer, stepped in to save his life. Catch the full story and update on the latest episode of Texans 360.