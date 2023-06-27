Texans training staff put to the test, top slot defenders, Hard Knocks| Daily Brew

Jun 27, 2023 at 09:34 AM
On Dec. 23, 2023, the night before the Houston Texans played in Nashville, a few members of the Texans training and medical staff ventured out to catch the final period of the Predators game. However, Brad Wilson, Texans team paramedic, suffered cardiac arrest and Roland Ramirez, Texans head athletic trainer, stepped in to save his life. Catch the full story and update on the latest episode of Texans 360.

On the latest “In the Lab” podcast, Drew Dougherty and John Harris discuss adding a cast of characters (literally) to the 2023 Texans, from The Waterboy to Chewbacca to cast members from The Program and Jerry Maguire. Who would you add?

The Texans have two of the NFL's best slot defenders, Tavierre Thomas and Jimmie Ward, according to this ranking.

Get ready to party! The second annual Texans Season Premiere presented by Amegy Bank is coming to NRG Stadium on Aug. 31. Tickets are available here for a fun night of dinner, mingling with Texans players and executives, casino games and more.

Second annual Houston Texans Season Premiere presented by Amegy Bank set for Aug. 31

More Texans Talk:

Texans Secondary Underestimated By New PFF Ranking?

8 returning Texans players with the most to prove in 2023

'Amazing!' Rookie C.J. Stroud Scouting Report - From Texans' Jimmie Ward

Travis grads Steven Sims Jr., Parker Washington look forward to friendly Texans-Jaguars rivalry: ‘Always genuine love’

Cedric Killings, who fractured vertebra as a Texans player, dies at 45

And finally…

And is Hard Knocks headed for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets? It certainly appears that way! In the infamous words of former Jets Head Coach Rex Ryan, "Let's go eat a @$#@@! snack!"

