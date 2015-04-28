Texans Transcripts: Rick Smith press conference

(on if the team feels comfortable with their group of offensive tackles after resigning Derek Newton) "I think I've said a lot of times that two positions you can never have too many are corners and tackles because it's just the way that this league is. I do feel really good about having him back in the fold. When you go back and look at the tape, Derek played at a high level last year. In addition to his play out on the edge, we had some injuries inside and he went inside and played guard. Really that versatility was something that was really good to see. I wasn't really sure that he could do that, but he was able to go in and function and really play at a high level inside as well. That was important thing for us and I was happy that we were able to get him back. Again, another young player, another ascending young player that we get to keep and that's what this weekend is about. This weekend is about identifying players in this draft that we think have a role and we've got a vision for them and understanding that's the way that we will build this roster and build a championship team, by having success Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and then those guys becoming the players that we think that they can become and then you keep those guys around. That gives you a chance to have some depth on your roster as well as success."

(on Florida State OT Cameron Erving) "I'm going to flip you back to my answer with respect to individual players, but what I will say is he is a versatile player, very versatile. He's played maybe all five spots on the offensive line. If you remember, one of the things we talked about and emphasized a lot last year was versatility throughout the roster, so players who could come in and do different things for your football team, whether it's a guy who can play inside at guard and outside at tackle, or a guy who can play both guard and center, or if it's a safety who has coverage ability and can maybe play some corner and safety. Guys who can do more things, as well as special teams, those guys are the guys that we're looking for. Guys that are intelligent, that work hard, and that are versatile. Those are the kind of players that were looking for."

(on evaluating a prospects impact on special teams and whether that counts as versatility) "I think that question is really specific to specialists. So maybe there's a spot on your team for a returner if a guy is dynamic enough to hold a roster spot if he is just a return guy. I think generally speaking what I'm talking about are guys who are good football players at their position who can do multiple things for your football team. The ideal scenario, for example, is maybe the corner who can also return punts or the wide receiver who can return punts or the running back who can return kickoffs as well in terms of in the return game. If a guy's dynamic enough and we think that he can change the field position, then we certainly have done that in the past and we will carry return guys. But really you're just looking for versatility throughout the football team."

(on if having three quarterbacks on the roster precludes the team from taking a quarterback in the first three rounds) "No, it doesn't preclude us from doing anything. No, not at all. It's a quarterback league. I think our quarterback position, as we stand today, is better than it was a year ago. I do think that the addition of Brian (Hoyer) was another important free agent acquisition and contract that I was very happy that we were able to get done because I watch him in this building. Just the competitive environment in the quarterback room, it's going to be fun to watch. Both those guys, when you talk about Ryan (Mallett) and you talk about Brian, they are competing every day. I think that it's an important year for Tom (Savage) as much as it's an important year for any of these guys. I talk a lot about the jump from year one to year two has to be exponential and I've expressed that from time to time because it's important. They understand the rhythm of the season. They understand how different pro football is from college football. They understand the demands. They have hopefully stabilized their life structures and have all those things in place. Some of the distractions that occur and happen to them as rookies, those things are alleviated. It's at this point that all those first to second-year players ought to be so much better and we expect that they make that jump. We're looking for that from Tom as well. However, that does not preclude us from taking a quarterback."

(on if he looks at depth at the position and players that he could get later in the draft when considering the best player available) "Well, no, I think you're talking two different things. If you're talking about the best player available, it's independent of your depth chart. If we're in an ideal scenario that was painted a little bit earlier and you're sitting there and you've got multiple players – let's just make it even better than what was described – you've got multiple players at a certain value in a round, then it's at that point that you can look at the depth of the draft, you can look at the depth of your football team, make good decisions that way. A lot of that is anticipation and that's some of the things we're doing now at this point. I've come out of the bunker now and kind of peeking my head up a little bit trying to figure out what are other people thinking about this draft class so that you can anticipate and make some of those decisions the right way where you give yourself a chance to maybe get multiple players."

(on if picking at 16 gives him that flexibility) "Yeah, I like 16. There's going to be a good player or two or three there for us to take, so it will potentially give us an opportunity to move back because I like our board. We probably have on average maybe a couple more players than typical that are rated in the first round. We never have 32 guys that are rated as first-round picks. We may have a few more guys this year rated as first-rounders. What I've discovered over the study over these last few days is I've really started to look at the board in its entirety is that it is a good spot, 16 is a good spot and it may give us an opportunity to make some moves."

(on the significance of adding a running back at some point in the draft) "Yeah, this is another – I was asked about the wide receiver group – I think the running back group, there are some good running backs in this draft as well. Again, it's one of the things that I've enjoyed about this process is we have a vision for the various roles and positions on our football team. There are different types of running backs. They're just like I described the different flavors of the wide outs in this draft; there are different types of runners. There are three-down guys, there are third-down guys, there are first and second-down guys, big power-type guys. We like them. Throughout the balance of the draft, there are good running backs as well."

(on what you look for in the pre-draft visits) "It's either one of two things. It's either a guy that did not attend the Combine and so you need to get a medical on him, you need to sit down a visit with him personally and get a feel for who he is as a man or it's guys that have been to the Combine that you need further study and further conversation or further medical study on. It's difficult at the Combine to really get to know a guy in 15 minutes. We have a process and we have a rhythm to those meetings and we try to get as much and gather as much information as possible. Sometimes you just can't. Our scouts do a great job of the background stuff. I think we have a good feel for a guy when he walks in the room. But if you can't vet through all the things you need to vet through, sometimes you bring those guys in. It's a good opportunity to really get to know the guy. He gets an opportunity to sit down with the coaches. You get him up on the board, you understand his football knowledge. It just gives you a better sense of who he is and a better idea of can he execute the things that you're going to ask him to execute when he comes into your building?"

(on if there is a scale of where you take a guy in the draft when considering his talent and character issues) "That's an interesting question. That whole idea, it's a fluid answer. Effectively, what you are trying to decide is if you are comfortable with a player in your organization, in your building, in your program. If you make the determination that he's not the kind of guy that fits into your group, then it doesn't matter where you take him. If he doesn't fit as a one, he wouldn't fit as a seven. There are some situations where there's a risk/reward conversation that's had where it's maybe too much of a risk early but then it's not so much a risk later. So there are two different things that you're describing. One is a guy that you say, 'Hey, we don't think that this guy fits our group. We're not going to add him to our group.' And that's a no. There's another risk/reward conversation that you have and maybe we would take the chance on the guy here but we wouldn't here. Those are the kind of conversations."