Texans vs. Eagles | Week 9

Nov 03, 2022 at 08:12 PM
Houston Texans Staff

The Houston Texans are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season. Follow along on Gameday Central for more highlights, play-by-play analysis and more.

Watch the game on Amazon Prime, KTXH or on the Houston Texans App (geographic restrictions apply). Check out more ways to watch + follow along here.

Check below for can't-miss moments!

📸 Game Photos | Texans vs. Eagles, Week 9

Browse photos from the Texans, Eagles Week 9 matchup and see the new Battle Red helmet in action.

MW3_8608
1 / 64
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_8656
2 / 64
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_4958_1
3 / 64
ZT2_4939_1
4 / 64
ZT2_4940_1
5 / 64
ZT2_4913
6 / 64
AB108688
7 / 64
AB108770
8 / 64
AB201434
9 / 64
Alex Bierens de Haan
AB201443
10 / 64
Alex Bierens de Haan
MMK_2093
11 / 64
Andy Bao
AB201436
12 / 64
Alex Bierens de Haan
_MK21432
13 / 64
Mike Welsch
ZT2_6025
14 / 64
ZT2_6031_1
15 / 64
_MK11894
16 / 64
Mike Welsch
_MK11907
17 / 64
Mike Welsch
ZT2_6031_1
18 / 64
MW1_8137
19 / 64
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_8191
20 / 64
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_8104
21 / 64
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_8232-1
22 / 64
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_8135
23 / 64
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
_MK11895
24 / 64
Mike Welsch
ZT2_5681_1
25 / 64
ZT2_6750_1
26 / 64
MW1_8137
27 / 64
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_8191
28 / 64
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
CS4_6794
29 / 64
CASSIE STRICKER
CS4_7163
30 / 64
CASSIE STRICKER
ZT2_6726_2
31 / 64
CS4_6987
32 / 64
CASSIE STRICKER
CS4_6923
33 / 64
CASSIE STRICKER
MMK_2188
34 / 64
Andy Bao
MW1_8433-1
35 / 64
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MMK_2183
36 / 64
Andy Bao
ZT2_7650_2
37 / 64
AB109078
38 / 64
ZT1_4842_3
39 / 64
ZT2_7686_2
40 / 64
ZT2_7779_3
41 / 64
ZT2_7907_3
42 / 64
CS4_7570
43 / 64
CASSIE STRICKER
MW1_8553
44 / 64
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
_MK21470
45 / 64
Mike Welsch
AB109291
46 / 64
_MK21489
47 / 64
Mike Welsch
MW3_8981
48 / 64
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
CS4_7163
49 / 64
CASSIE STRICKER
CS4_6987
50 / 64
CASSIE STRICKER
CS4_6794
51 / 64
CASSIE STRICKER
MW1_8467-1
52 / 64
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_8960
53 / 64
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
CS4_6923
54 / 64
CASSIE STRICKER
CS4_7540
55 / 64
CASSIE STRICKER
ZT1_4842_3
56 / 64
ZT2_8453_5
57 / 64
ZT2_8427_4
58 / 64
ZT2_7907_3
59 / 64
ZT2_8461
60 / 64
ZT2_8408_1
61 / 64
ZT2_8453_5 (1)
62 / 64
MMK_2384
63 / 64
Andy Bao
MMK_2379
64 / 64
Andy Bao
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

📸 Pregame Pics | Texans vs. Eagles, Week 9

Check out some photos of the Houston Texans warming up in NRG Stadium to take on the Eagles for Thursday Night Football. Pregame Pics presented by Gatorade.

ZT1_0181_2
1 / 17
ZT2_2720_3
2 / 17
MW3_7757
3 / 17
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_0785_1
4 / 17
ZT1_0559_5
5 / 17
ZT2_1491_3
6 / 17
ZT1_0593_1
7 / 17
CZ201752
8 / 17
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CZ106883
9 / 17
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CZ106866
10 / 17
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CZ106891
11 / 17
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
ZT1_0691_2
12 / 17
ZT2_1189_1
13 / 17
CZ106885
14 / 17
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CZ106891
15 / 17
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CZ106896
16 / 17
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CZ106883
17 / 17
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

📸 | Texans arrive for Thursday Night Football vs. Eagles

The Texans are at NRG Stadium to take on the Eagles for Thursday Night Football. Check out the best photos presented by Reliant.

ZT2_0095_1
1 / 37
ZT2_0084_4
2 / 37
ZT2_0107_3
3 / 37
ZT2_0089_3
4 / 37
ZT2_0118_1
5 / 37
ZT2_0128_1
6 / 37
ZT2_0140_1
7 / 37
ZT2_0134_2
8 / 37
ZT2_0149_1
9 / 37
ZT2_0167_1
10 / 37
ZT2_0162_1
11 / 37
ZT2_0160
12 / 37
ZT2_0187_1
13 / 37
ZT2_0195_1
14 / 37
ZT2_0200_4
15 / 37
ZT2_0223_2
16 / 37
ZT2_0209_4
17 / 37
ZT2_0205_1
18 / 37
ZT2_0231_2
19 / 37
ZT2_0237_2
20 / 37
ZT2_0248_3
21 / 37
ZT2_0243_2
22 / 37
ZT2_0276_1
23 / 37
ZT2_0265_4
24 / 37
ZT2_0260_3
25 / 37
ZT2_0256_1
26 / 37
ZT2_0282_1
27 / 37
ZT2_0290_1
28 / 37
ZT2_0297_1
29 / 37
ZT2_0312_2
30 / 37
ZT2_0309
31 / 37
ZT2_0269_5
32 / 37
ZT2_0307_2
33 / 37
ZT2_0322_1
34 / 37
ZT2_0335_2
35 / 37
ZT2_0316
36 / 37
ZT2_0326_1
37 / 37
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rapid Reactions: Texans battled hard on Battle Red night, but fall 29-17 to undefeated Eagles

The Houston Texans battled hard on Battle Red night but ultimately fell 29-17 to an undefeated Philadelphia Eagles team on Thursday Night Football.

news

Rookie TE Teagan Quitoriano scores TD in NFL debut

The Houston Texans rookie tight end scored a touchdown in his NFL debut on the opening drive against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 9 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

How to watch, listen and follow Houston Texans Gameday

The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, November 3rd at 7:15 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!

news

"Flush It" - Texans must quickly move on to Thursday-nighter vs. Eagles

Houston won't waste much time re-living the disappointment of Sunday against Tennessee. Instead, their focus is already on the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans vs. Titans

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Titans Week 8 matchup.

news

Texans vs. Titans | Week 8

The Houston Texans are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 7 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

news

Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans

The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 8 vs. the Tennessee Titans.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans at Raiders

Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Raiders Week 7 matchup.

news

Davis Mills hits Phillip Dorsett for 3rd quarter TD

Houston Texans QB Davis Mills found WR Phillip Dorsett for a 25-yard scoring strike in the third quarter.

news

Texans take 7-3 lead with Davis Mills touchdown pass

Houston took a 7-3 lead over the Raiders in Las Vegas after a Davis Mills-to-Chris Moore touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Advertising