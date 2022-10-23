Texans vs. Raiders | Week 7

The Houston Texans are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL Preseason. Follow along on Gameday Central for more highlights, play-by-play analysis and more.
Watch the game on CBS, KHOU 11 or on the Houston Texans App (geographic restrictions apply). Check out more ways to watch + follow along here.
Check below for can't-miss moments!
Browse no fee tickets for Texans-Titans on October 30 @ 3:05 PM.
Browse photos from the Texans, Raiders Week 7 matchup.
Check out some photos of the Houston Texans warming up in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in Week 7. Pregame Pics presented by Gatorade.
Check of the best photos of the Texans arriving at Allegiant Stadium to take on the Raiders in Week 7.
The Houston Texans are off to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in Week 7. Check out some photos presented by Hyundai.