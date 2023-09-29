Texans vs. Steelers | 5 Things to Watch

2) Spreading the love – Two weeks ago against the Colts, Collins exploded for 146 yards on seven receptions, one of which was a touchdown. Last Sunday, rookie receiver Tank Dell blistered the Jaguars with five catches for 145 yards and a score. Veteran wide receiver Robert Woods has logged 15 catches for 165 yards, and 11 of those grabs generated a Houston first down.

Stroud's spread the love, so to speak, throughout the receiving corps this season. Collins said the receivers all have their own unique skillsets that make it possible for Stroud to dial up something big, week to week.

"Anybody can go get you 100 yards or go crazy, any day, any time," Collins said. "There are a lot of different playmakers in the room. You can't stop everybody."

The early success of the receivers is something Head Coach DeMeco Ryans saw coming back in May during Organized Team Activities (OTAs).

"It's not surprising to me in what those guys are doing," Ryans said. "Their effort, their intent and how they were blocking in OTAs, how they were making plays down the field in OTAs. That showed me the confidence in who those guys were, and they've been consistent, and that's the one thing you have to do in this league."

3) Wat(t)ch out for T.J. – While his older brother will get recognized for a decade of brilliance in Houston, T.J. Watt will look to continue his season of brilliance on Sunday. Watt's atop the NFL in sacks so far with six. The 5-time Pro Bowler and 2021 Defensive Player of the Year has the attention of the entire Houston offense, and Slowik described the task ahead on Sunday.

"The challenge is about as high as it gets," Slowik said. "T.J. leads the league in sacks. I think he leads the league in pressures. We've talked about it a lot and we have a plan going into it to help everybody across the board on both sides and that impacts everybody. Like I said, it's not just up front. It's receivers, it's tight ends, it's backs, it's quarterback. We know what the challenge is and that's really in the pass game and the run game."

The Texans will be without Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, as well as Josh Jones, who started last week in his place.

4) Pick on Kenny – In his second year of professional football, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett has completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 689 yards, with four touchdowns and three interceptions. He's been sacked eight times in three games.

Defensive coordinator Mat Burke outlined, in general, the way the Steelers offense operates.

"In general, it's a quick passing game attack, but then – we just talked about Pickett – they're going to take their shots," Burke said. Those guys, 19 [Calvin Austin III] can run. [Pat] Freiermuth can get in the seam and those sorts of things, so it is a balance.

In the Steelers' lone loss this year, Pickett was sacked five times, picked off twice and forced to throw it 46 times.

5) Pitre's return – Number five is back. Safety Jalen Pitre, who left at the half in Baltimore with a chest injury, returned to practice this week and is ready to go. He missed 2.5 games, and now joins Jimmie Ward in the defensive backfield. Both safeties are team captains, and Pitre brings a playmaking presence to the secondary and defense as a whole.