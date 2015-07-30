TexansCamp dates and times

Open practices will begin at 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. CT. Gates will open to fans one hour prior to practice with lines forming on Murworth Drive. The full training camp schedule, including practices not open to the general public, can be found at the end of this press release. The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for all practice sessions open to the public.

Free tickets can be printed from the Texans official website, www.HoustonTexans.com, beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, with a limit of four per person, per practice while supplies last. Tickets for Youth Day on August 11 will be available exclusively at Houston-area Academy Sports Outdoors locations, including locations in Beaumont and Huntsville, while supplies last. Bleacher seating at each practice session is general admission.

The Texans School Supply Drive presented by Toshiba is back. The drive will be held throughout training camp and encourages fans to bring school supplies with them to donate at practice. The school supplies will be donated to the Houston Texans YMCA for distribution to deserving students in its service area. Anyone who donates school supplies is eligible to receive daily giveaways and prizes. Fans can also bring supplies to the Go Texan Store if they are unable to attend practice.

Texans Ambassadors and TORO will also be available for autographs at the practice sessions. Fans will be able to watch practice sessions as well as participate in the Fan Zone behind the bleachers, with kids having the opportunity to take part in TORO's Kids Club Kids Zone presented by Kroger, featuring various Texans interactive games.

Free parking is available south of the Houston Methodist Training Center off of Lantern Point Drive in the Green Lot beginning at 5 a.m. on Aug. 1-2, 11-12 and 19. The lot will open at 3 p.m. for the 6 p.m. practice on Aug. 3.