TexansCamp dates and times

HOUSTON – Houston Texans Training Camp presented by XFINITY will begin on Saturday, August 1, as the Texans take to the field for the first time in preparation for the 2015 season.
Six training camp practice sessions will be open to the public at the Houston Methodist Training Center: Sat.-Mon., Aug. 1-3; Tues.-Weds., Aug. 11-12 and Weds., Aug. 19. From Aug. 6-8, the Texans will travel to Richmond, Va. for joint practices with the Washington Redskins.
Open practices will begin at 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. CT. Gates will open to fans one hour prior to practice with lines forming on Murworth Drive. The full training camp schedule, including practices not open to the general public, can be found at the end of this press release. The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for all practice sessions open to the public.
Free tickets can be printed from the Texans official website, www.HoustonTexans.com, beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, with a limit of four per person, per practice while supplies last. Tickets for Youth Day on August 11 will be available exclusively at Houston-area Academy Sports Outdoors locations, including locations in Beaumont and Huntsville, while supplies last. Bleacher seating at each practice session is general admission.
The Texans School Supply Drive presented by Toshiba is back. The drive will be held throughout training camp and encourages fans to bring school supplies with them to donate at practice. The school supplies will be donated to the Houston Texans YMCA for distribution to deserving students in its service area. Anyone who donates school supplies is eligible to receive daily giveaways and prizes. Fans can also bring supplies to the Go Texan Store if they are unable to attend practice.
Texans Ambassadors and TORO will also be available for autographs at the practice sessions. Fans will be able to watch practice sessions as well as participate in the Fan Zone behind the bleachers, with kids having the opportunity to take part in TORO's Kids Club Kids Zone presented by Kroger, featuring various Texans interactive games.
Free parking is available south of the Houston Methodist Training Center off of Lantern Point Drive in the Green Lot beginning at 5 a.m. on Aug. 1-2, 11-12 and 19. The lot will open at 3 p.m. for the 6 p.m. practice on Aug. 3.
The Houston Texans will be the featured team on HBO's exclusive Hard Knocks this season. XFINITY customers will be able to view the premiere on August 11th at 9pm CT on channel 460. New XFINITY Double Play customers can receive HBO included for 12 months when they sign up for service by calling (866) 251-7916..
COMPLETE 2015 HOUSTON TEXANS TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE
Day
Date
Morning
Afternoon
Friday
July 31
Team Meetings/No Practice
Saturday
August 1
8-11 a.m.
* *
Sunday
August 2
8:30-11 a.m.
* *
Monday
August 3
6-9 p.m.
Tuesday
August 4
Players Day Off/No Availability
Wednesday
August 5
9-10:30 a.m.
Travel to Richmond, Va.
Thursday
August 6
Practice at Washington Redskins
Friday
August 7
Practice at Washington Redskins
Saturday
August 8
Practice at Washington Redskins
Sunday
August 9
Return to Houston
Monday
August 10
Players Day Off/No Availability
Tuesday
August 11*
8-11 a.m.
* *
Wednesday
August 12
8-11 a.m.
* *
Thursday
August 13
8-11 a.m.
Friday
August 14
Walkthrough/No Availability
Saturday
August 15
Game vs. San Francisco 49ers, 7 p.m.
Sunday
August 16
Players Day Off/No Availability
Monday
August 17
2-5 p.m.
Tuesday
August 18
8-11 a.m.
Wednesday
August 19
8-11 a.m.
* *
Thursday
August 20
8-11 a.m.
Friday
August 21
Walkthrough/No Availability
Saturday
August 22
Game vs. Denver Broncos, 7 p.m.
Sunday
August 23
Players Day Off/No Availability
Monday
August 24
2-5 p.m.
Tuesday
August 25
8-11 a.m.
Bold indicates practices open to the public.