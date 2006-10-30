Texas Bowl update

Oct 30, 2006 at 06:00 AM

This weekend the Big 12 conference proved how competitive the conference is by the many close games and unpredictable comebacks that highlighted an exciting slate of action. Based on Saturday's results, the "underdog" name is no longer suitable for any team in the Big 12. The Big East Conference remains elite with three teams ranking in the top 15 and undefeated as the college football schedule enters the final month.

In Big 12 action No. 4

and broke the tie for second place in the Big 12 South.  In a show of respect to the quality of play in the Big 12 Conference, ESPN College Game Day will be at Texas A&M for their game against the Sooners game this Saturday.

The Big East saw No.15

17-3, bringing the Bearcats to 5-4 on the season and closer to bowl eligibility.

The inaugural Texas Bowl is on its way to becoming the newest

football tradition by bringing two football powerhouses to battle it out at Reliant Stadium. The Big East and Big 12 Conferences now have 9 teams combined that are bowl eligible, proving that the Texas Bowl game is going to be fiercely competitive.  For tickets or to become a Texas Bowl volunteer visit www.texasbowl.org.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee
news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

The Leftovers: Kick returners, Watson health, more

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about kick returners, training camp, Deshaun Watson and more.
news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.
Advertising