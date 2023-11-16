The Arizona Cardinals are talking about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Gannon on the Texans defense: "Fast. Physical. Violent. They've got, in my opinion, a really good back end, with (Jalen) Pitre and Jimmie Ward and (Derek) Stingley's back now. Steve Nelson. They're sound. DeMeco obviously doing a really good job in San Fran coming over there, you see it show up. The scheme's extremely sound. They don't give you a lot of air. There's not a lot of catch-and-run. They fit the run very sound. They tackle well. They play fast and their technique is fundamentally very sound. They make you earn everything."

Murray on the Texans Defense: "I think it's a similar defense. I'm excited to line it up and go against them."

Gannon on the Texans offense: "(Offensive Coordinator Bobby) Slowik's done a good job because they have some different players. He's kind of tailor-fitted it. I thought they made some adjustments from earlier in the year to where they are at now. That's helped the ballclub. I think he's done a really job, this being his first year calling it. I think he calls it aggressively. Keeps the defenses off-balance with different play types, personnel groupings. I think he's done a really good job."