The Bengals, the Back and the Boss | Daily Brew

Playing the Bengals brings back a cornucopia of memories, including four straight wins at their place.

Of course we'll never forget the 2011 thriller that clinched the division for the first time.

And we'll always cherish the 2015 Monday Night Football upset against a then 8-0 Bengals team, as Houston limped in at 3-5 but danced out

with a 10-6 victory.

Then there's the huge home win on Christmas Eve of 2016. A missed field goal at the buzzer clinched the Texans' second straight division

title.

Oh, and the Texans beat the Bengals in the Wild Card round in '11 and '12 for their first two playoff triumphs. Back then it was Andy Dalton vs Matt Schaub or T.J. Yates.

The era has flipped. It's now Joe Burrow vs C.J. Stroud and it's suddenly a must-see match-up, nationally. Stroud is re-writing the record book and Burrow is getting back into Super Bowl form after being slowed by a calf injury earlier this season.

The AFC North is loaded. All four teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. Cincinnati has the Ravens and Pittsburgh after this one.

So **here’s what they said** about the Texans this week.