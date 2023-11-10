The Bengals, the Back and the Boss | Daily Brew

Nov 10, 2023 at 06:57 AM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

brewstroud

Playing the Bengals brings back a cornucopia of memories, including four straight wins at their place.

Of course we'll never forget the 2011 thriller that clinched the division for the first time.

And we'll always cherish the 2015 Monday Night Football upset against a then 8-0 Bengals team, as Houston limped in at 3-5 but danced out
with a 10-6 victory.

Then there's the huge home win on Christmas Eve of 2016. A missed field goal at the buzzer clinched the Texans' second straight division
title.

Oh, and the Texans beat the Bengals in the Wild Card round in '11 and '12 for their first two playoff triumphs. Back then it was Andy Dalton vs Matt Schaub or T.J. Yates.

The era has flipped. It's now Joe Burrow vs C.J. Stroud and it's suddenly a must-see match-up, nationally. Stroud is re-writing the record book and Burrow is getting back into Super Bowl form after being slowed by a calf injury earlier this season.

The AFC North is loaded. All four teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. Cincinnati has the Ravens and Pittsburgh after this one.

So **here’s what they said** about the Texans this week.

The Texans are a top four passing team. The running game hasn't materialized as planned. But that doesn't mean there haven't been some bright spots. Devin Singletary is still looking for his first rushing TD. Yet he's thrown for one and had a pitch to Stoud on a wild play last week. Sports Radio 610's Brandon Scott talked to the running back and **wrote about him for us**.

Finally, this is another big week for the head coach to not only keep his guys grounded and focused following a gigantic win, but he's got to navigate through a loaded injury report. John Harris and I had a great visit as DeMeco Ryans began the process of preparing for the Bengals.

After last week's epic battle it's anybody's guess how this week's tilt will play out. The Bengals are sharp and have been plus-2 in turnover margin in their big wins over San Francisco and Buffalo. The Texans are capable of beating anyone and will look to win back-to-back for the first time since weeks three and four.

Related Content

news

Who's in, who's out, some awards & Behind Enemy Sidelines | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans will work again on Thursday at the Houston Methodist Training Center and this morning's Brew points toward Cincinnati.
news

C.J. Stroud, Dare Ogunbowale getting national shine, Texans power rankings roundup | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans will be "on to Cincinnati" tomorrow but, for now, the NFL world is still reeling from Sunday's thrilling 39-37 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home.
news

ERUPTION: Texans offense goes off on in 2nd half of win | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are feeling good the morning after they came back to beat the Buccaneers, 39-37, at NRG Stadium.
news

Tampa, The Tube and To'oTo'o | Daily Brew

The Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer pointed out a few key notes to remember about this weekend's showdown with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and much more.
news

J.J Watt gives shoutout to Jonathan Greenard, Laremy Tunsil exclusive | Daily Brew

Through seven games, the Houston Texans have been slowly gaining more and more national attention plus, an exclusive chat with Laremy Tunsil. 
news

Wednesday work resumes, fan questions & GM speaks | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are back at it this afternoon with practice, and Executive VP/GM Nick Caserio shared his thoughts on the club.
news

Wrapping up the NFC South, Halloween | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans wrap up their NFC South tour this week, plus Halloween costumes and sports are always a win. 
news

Everything to know about what happened on Sunday | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans dropped a tough one on Sunday in Carolina, and this Daily Brew has a roundup of all the coverage.
news

Back to Business after the Bye | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer gets back into the swing of things with a quick recap of the latest news about the matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
news

C.J. Stroud vs. Bryce Young, Jimmie Ward's role, celebrating Dusty Baker | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are gearing up for their Week 8 matchup at Carolina for the battle of top draft picks, No. 1 Bryce Young vs. No. 2 C.J. Stroud. 
news

Back at it Wednesday, Fan questions and Newhart | Daily Brew

 The Houston Texans are back on the practice field today in preparation for the Carolina Panthers, and several notable news items are atop the list.
Advertising