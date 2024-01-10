The Browns are talking about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Cleveland cornerback Denzel Ward on Stroud: "Real big challenge. This is a new quarterback for their team. Like you said, he's a Buckeye, so all the Buckeyes are great. So he's a great quarterback, though. Very accurate passer, puts the ball on the money, can make all the throws on the field, gets the ball to his playmaker, goes through his progressions. So he's been having a real good year and going to bring a challenge to us that I think we're up for, though."

Cleveland quarterback Joe Flacco on Stroud: "He's been really impressive just from afar in terms of his decision-making and the way everything's kind of looked. You can tell he can throw the ball. You know I didn't get a chance – it's not like I follow college football a ton and Ohio State always has somebody it seems like the last few years that are getting drafted at the top of the draft in the spring. But it seems like he has a lot of armed talent and the impressive part is the fact that he's been able to make really good decisions all year. So a lot of credit for him for sure."

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on Stroud: "We have more footage on C.J., than we did the last quarterback. So, it's a little bit of a challenge. Of course, reference to personnel would be a challenge. C.J. is the type of player that he is, which is an awesome player. And then they have real good backs, real good line. So, it'll be a challenge for us overall, but it'll be a little bit more understood because we have the full week."

CB Greg Newsome, II on Stroud: "CJ is not just the best rookie quarterback, but he's one of the best quarterbacks in the whole entire NFL. So, he presents a lot of challenges for us, but I think we're up for the challenge."

Stefanski on Texans wide receiver Nico Collins: "He's just a really physical football player, can make contested catches, has the speed, has breakaway speed. He's a big play receiver as you saw in the first play of the game the other night. He's really talented."

Newsome on Collins: "Big guy, great at the catch point, can run a bunch of routes, but just a big target. So he's a guy you got to be in phase with. You got to play physical with him, great receiver as well. And I think him, and C.J. (Stroud) are one of the better duos in the league for sure."

Ward on Collins: "He's a real good receiver as well. Big receiver, got good hands, good routes. Probably his favorite target out there. So they definitely got that connection out there that we're going to have to lock on to and try to eliminate those guys."