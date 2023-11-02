The Buccaneers are saying some things about the Texans | Enemy Intel 

Canales on Stroud: "Discipline. I know he's getting coached really hard in a system very similar to what they were doing in San Francisco. They ask the quarterback to be very disciplined. Your first progression and then check it down, and that's what you see from C.J.. He's playing smart football. He's taking care of it. On top of all that, he's a really talented passer and he's taking advantage of some of the shots he has down the field. I'm not surprised, but you definitely don't see rookies come in with that kind of maturity and discipline to be able to play like that."

Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David on Stroud: "He's not playing like a rookie quarterback. He's very poised in the pocket. He can make all the right decisions. He can make all the right throws. He knows where guys are supposed to be. He doesn't make the silly mistakes that you kind of see out of young quarterbacks. He's controlling their offense really well. He's definitely holding up his end of the bargain as the number 2 overall pick."

Buccaneers nose tackle Vita Vea on Stroud: "Most rookie quarterbacks, when you see them, you see them struggle in their first year. You don't see that in C.J. It definitely makes it harder on us. He's been doing a good job this year. He's probably one of the best out of all the rookie quarterbacks that are playing right now. It'll definitely be a big challenge for us."

Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett on Stroud "I know he is one that gives a few extra chances. [He will] probably try to hold the ball, make a play with his legs from time to time, so it's going to give us couple of chances to get there."

Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean on Stroud: "He's a quarterback that makes great decisions, and he understands his offense to a T. He doesn't make too many mistakes. He's real disciplined. You've got to treat him like he's a vet."

Mayfield on the Texans secondary: "They're really good. I think they react to the ball well, I think they tackle well.

Mayfield on the Texans' pass rush: "They have their two edge guys that present their own issues. I know they haven't had as many sacks as they want, but they play really hard, so they're always in pursuit. There are a lot of QB hurries on tape where they're getting to the quarterback, affecting throws and doing things like that. The numbers aren't there that they want statistically, but I think it definitely has the same effect."

Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs on what he's noticed about the Texans' defense: "Just how they're swarming to the ball. I think they've put a big emphasis on that these past couple weeks. Just flying around. The big thing for us is trying our best to finish with our hands on the guy we're blocking. So, keep them from piling on the runner."