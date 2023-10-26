The Carolina Panthers said some stuff about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Oct 26, 2023 at 10:35 AM
Houston Texans Staff

Panthers Head Coach Frank Reich on Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans: "He has that special 'it' factor. Had it as a player, coach, coordinator. He's good for the league. He's done it the right way. There's been no shortcuts. He's paid his dues. He's earned his stripes and he's off to a great start."

Panthers Wide Receiver Adam Thielen on Ryans: "I know this coach from playing against him, as a defensive coordinator he's going to have those guys ready to play every week. I have a lot of respect for him."

Panthers Defensive Lineman Brian Burns on the Texans: "Houston's a good team. They've got a great young quarterback. The offensive line's solid. They have strong runners in the run game. Just from what we got a chance to look at, they're a great team."

Thielen on the Texans: "They're a good football team. A team that's going through a similar situation to us: new quarterback, new coaching staff, all that. But have shown they can play at a high level, right away. They're getting wins. They're playing really well on both sides of the ball. Special teams, they're top five in the league, maybe."

Reich on Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud: "He's had six good games, and I have no doubt he'll have many more good games. But when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks or any other position, it's years. Not weeks. You can't put a label on a guy after six weeks. Or even a year. I've seen guys have Pro Bowl seasons and then a year later fighting to be a backup somewhere else.

Thielen on the Texans Defense: "They attack. You can tell that they fly to the football. They attack the football. They try to get it out. They really have guys at each level that are playing really well. Some guys that don't necessarily have the big name or things like that, but you can tell on tape that they're playing at a high level and really making a name for themselves."

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young on Texans defensive end Will Anderson, Jr.: "He's someone who's super-hard working. Someone who wants to do the little things right. Someone who strives to be the best version of himself. Holds everyone accountable. A great leader. It shows up on film. The strain he plays with. The effort to finish. The high motor. The pure talent and ability that he has. He's someone that definitely disrupts a lot. It shows up and pops up on film."

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Texans prepare for familiar showdown in Carolina

John Harris breaks down the numbers between the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers 
news

Back to Business after the Bye | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer gets back into the swing of things with a quick recap of the latest news about the matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
news

Who would you add? Plus, Happy Texans bday | Daily Brew

The All-32 NFL Draft is re-visited. If you don't know what that means, no sweat. Just read below and then do one with your friends.
news

C.J. Stroud chatter, J.J. Watt's next move...and Bo Jackson | Daily Brew

QB C.J. Stroud, Ring of Honoree J.J. Watt and SuperHero Bo Jackson all check in on the latest Daily Brew.
news

Juneteenth, Father's Day and more | Daily Brew

The Texans are celebrating Juneteenth, celebrated Father's Day over the weekend, and are in the midst of the 6-week break before training camp.
news

Don't get soft, cut some hair, Haywood Jeffires & more | Daily Brew

This Daily Brew has a reminder by DeMeco Ryans before the long break, some more memories of J.J. Watt, and an appreciation of a great Houston wide receiver.
news

A signing, some boxing, and Forrest Gump | Daily Brew

News about a Houston Texans signing, the run defense getting bolstered and a Forrest Gump lookalike dominate today's Daily Brew.
news

Minicamp is over, Mike Leach to the Hall, 1990's news | Daily Brew

The Texans wrapped up their offseason conditioning program Wednesday with the final Veteran Minicamp. Also, Mike Leach is headed to a Hall of Fame, and some delicious 1990's tidbits are on the menu.
news

Veteran Minicamp and J.J. Watt Ring of Honor reaction | Daily Brew

Veteran Minicamp is here, the world reacts to J.J. Watt's return to Houston and QB news in today's edition of Daily Brew. 
news

"Phenomenal player": J.J. Watt excited about Will Anderson, Jr. 

Rookie Will Anderson, Jr. has the full attention of 3-Time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt. The former Texans defensive end looks forward to watching Anderson develop, and hopes to talk with the young defender some this fall.
news

J.J. Watt reveals "number 1 thing" he wants to do this year

The day after the Houston Texans announced J.J. Watt will enter the team's Ring of Honor, Watt described what retirement is like and what he plans to do next.
Advertising