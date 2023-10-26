The Carolina Panthers said some stuff about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Panthers Head Coach Frank Reich on Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans: "He has that special 'it' factor. Had it as a player, coach, coordinator. He's good for the league. He's done it the right way. There's been no shortcuts. He's paid his dues. He's earned his stripes and he's off to a great start."

Panthers Wide Receiver Adam Thielen on Ryans: "I know this coach from playing against him, as a defensive coordinator he's going to have those guys ready to play every week. I have a lot of respect for him."

Panthers Defensive Lineman Brian Burns on the Texans: "Houston's a good team. They've got a great young quarterback. The offensive line's solid. They have strong runners in the run game. Just from what we got a chance to look at, they're a great team."

Thielen on the Texans: "They're a good football team. A team that's going through a similar situation to us: new quarterback, new coaching staff, all that. But have shown they can play at a high level, right away. They're getting wins. They're playing really well on both sides of the ball. Special teams, they're top five in the league, maybe."

Reich on Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud: "He's had six good games, and I have no doubt he'll have many more good games. But when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks or any other position, it's years. Not weeks. You can't put a label on a guy after six weeks. Or even a year. I've seen guys have Pro Bowl seasons and then a year later fighting to be a backup somewhere else.

Thielen on the Texans Defense: "They attack. You can tell that they fly to the football. They attack the football. They try to get it out. They really have guys at each level that are playing really well. Some guys that don't necessarily have the big name or things like that, but you can tell on tape that they're playing at a high level and really making a name for themselves."