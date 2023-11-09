The Cincinnati Bengals are talking about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor on the Texans: "They're a good team. They're well-coached. They've got really good talent in all three phases. They've done a great job on special teams. They've got the right people on defense. They've got a mixture of veterans and some young guys that they've taken.

Taylor on Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans: "It's no surprise that he's had the career that he's had. The transition to the NFL as a coach. He made that impact in San Fran. He's immediately making that impact on Houston. So it's not a surprise he's established the culture he has. I just remember watching the video of when got hired. He walked in that building and you saw all the employees there, the genuine excitement. So that just tells you enough about the person and the impact that he's going to have on the whole organization, the city, and he's done that."

Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow on the Texans Defense: "They're sound. They play hard. Their d-line is disruptive. So it's going to be a challenge for us."

Taylor on the Texans Defense: "They understand their schemes, number one. That staff has brought in people that are comfortable with that scheme. When you look at Denzel Perryman and you look at Jimmie Ward, and even Shaquill Griffin, guys that have played in that style of defense before and then you're adding the youth and the draft picks that they've added as well. They play really hard. Those are things that you see when you're playing San Fran and you're playing Seattle."

Taylor on the Texans coaching staff: "You can just see it in the way their guys operate with confidence. That's usually the mark of a good system: guys doing the right things and they've got good coaches there."