The Cleveland Browns are talking about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Stefanski on Texans QB Case Keenum: "Case comes in last week, starts and wins. That's what he does. He's played a lot of football games in his career, started a lot of football games in his career, has won. So we know the type of talent that he has as well. he played a ton of football in college, so he had a ton of experience coming in. He's played in multiple systems since before we had him and since so has a very good understanding of offensive football, defensive football, son of a coach. So Case knows the X's and O's really well, has always been a playmaker throughout his entire career, but a really good football player, a guy that we have to study this week, just like every week, getting ready for multiple quarterbacks."

Cleveland Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz on Keenum: "Case Keenum's been around for a long time. Has all the experience in the league, obviously. He was here. He led the Vikings to an NFC Championship game. I was in Philly when we played them. A true vet that has seen everything. Very accurate passer. He does it a little bit different than C.J. Stroud. Case Keenum's a winner. We're going to have to play our very best against him."

Flacco on Keenum: "Everywhere Case has been, he's done a great job of coming in and winning games for football teams. So, it's going to be a challenge either way."

Walker on Keenum: "Case did a great job for us here, has always done a great job in the NFL as a quarterback. So, he's going to test us. Obviously, he's going to make throws. He's going to get them in the right sets at all times, make the picture clean for him. So we got to make it dirty for him. And that's our job as linebackers to kind of control the middle of the field. I think that's one consistent thing that they do, is take the middle of the field, no matter who's at quarterback."

Cleveland CB Greg Newsome, II on Keenum: "I've been with Case as well out here and Case is an unbelievable talent as well. He gets tagged as a backup quarterback, but I feel like he could start for a lot of franchises as well. Just how smart and reliable he is as a quarterback as well."

Stefanski on Texans QB C.J. Stroud: "I think C.J. Stroud's having as good a year as there is. That position for rookies, doesn't not look like a rookie. The way he plays, the decision making, the physical talent is off the charts."

Schwartz on Stroud: "I've been very, very impressed with him as a rookie player. He doesn't look like a rookie out there. He was playing at a really high level. He made accurate throws. He used his legs. Had great command of what they were doing offensively. Recognized coverages. Recognized blitzes."

Newsome, II on Stroud: "Unbelievable. He's not just the best rookie quarterback, he's one of the best quarterbacks already in his early NFL career, obviously wishing and praying for him. Concussions are a big deal, so hopefully he gets back out there because we'd love to compete against him."