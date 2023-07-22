The G.O.A.T. Speaks | Daily Brew

I visited with Andre Johnson in the Texans Radio studio and we talked about the 2023 squad. As a former teammate of DeMeco Ryans it's interesting to get his thoughts on the first training camp of the former defensive coordinator as a head coach.
We don't really know what Bobby Slowik's offense will look like until we see it in the flesh. But I asked Johnson what it was like to perfect Gary Kubiak's offense, which is part of the trunk of the same coaching tree.
It's important that "everything looks the same" to fool the defense said Andre, who still looks like he can play. When I asked how many snaps he could give the '23 squad he said "Right now? About 10."
Let's go!
You can hear the entire interview below. It also includes his thoughts on J.J. Watt going into the Ring of Honor.
Johnson also talked about C.J. Stroud. While we're on that subject, I’ll repost John Harris’s QB Position Breakdown because I want to write a nugget about Case Keenum. I don't care if Drew Dougherty put it in another Daily Brew. This is football nutrition.
There are three signal-callers on the roster and they're all very different. Keenum, the seasoned vet, was seen on the Netflix series, Quarterback, congratulating Kirk Cousins, who's Vikings defeated Buffalo in a wild O.T. game last year.
Cousins replaced Keenum in Minnesota after Case led the Vikings to their best season in Mike Zimmer's tenure, including an NFC Championship game appearance. The 'Minnesota Miracle.' a walk-off TD pass to Stephon Diggs in the divisional round, is the greatest play in Vikings history.
Number two would be Tommy Kramer's Hail Mary to Ahmad Rashad to cap a comeback in 1980. This means that a University of Houston QB and a Rice QB engineered the top two plays in Vikings history. Keenum is also still the all-time passing yardage leader in NCAA history.
Moving on, here’s a fresh position breakdown of the running backs.
Dameon Pierce got some national love by winning the Angry Run of the year Scepter at NFL honors and is bound to get more recognition this season.
Another player entering year two that national pundits will be talking about is Jalen Pitre. Our video crew, led by three-time Emmy winner Tyler Suddarth @TylerSuds, did a terrific feature on his journey so far.
