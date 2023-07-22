The G.O.A.T. Speaks | Daily Brew

I visited with Andre Johnson in the Texans Radio studio and we talked about the 2023 squad. As a former teammate of DeMeco Ryans it's interesting to get his thoughts on the first training camp of the former defensive coordinator as a head coach.

We don't really know what Bobby Slowik's offense will look like until we see it in the flesh. But I asked Johnson what it was like to perfect Gary Kubiak's offense, which is part of the trunk of the same coaching tree.

It's important that "everything looks the same" to fool the defense said Andre, who still looks like he can play. When I asked how many snaps he could give the '23 squad he said "Right now? About 10."

Let's go!