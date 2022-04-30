The Houston Texans select Austin Deculus in the 2022 NFL Draft

Name: Austin Deculus
College/University: LSU
Position: OL
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 321 lbs
Awards & Honors:
- 2020 SEC Academic Honor Roll
Statistics:
- 2021 Statistics > Started at right guard in 12 games; Played 829 offensive snaps; Did not miss a snap in SEC play
- Career Statistics > Appeared in 61 games, more games than any player in school history; Only player in LSU history to play in 60 or more games in a career; Started on LSU's 15-0 national championship team in 2019
Click here to join The Stampede and be the first to hear when the 2022 Texans Schedule is released.