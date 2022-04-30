The Houston Texans select Christian Harris in the 2022 NFL Draft

Name: Christian Harris
College/University: Alabama
Position: LB
Height: 6'1''
Weight: 226 lbs
Awards & Honors:
- 2021 Semifinalist for the Butkus and Lombardi Awards
- 2021 preseason second team All-American (Associated Press)
Statistics:
- 2021 Statistics > 79 tackles (45 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four quarterback hits and three pass breakups
- Career Statistics > 221 tackles (126 solo), 27.0 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, one interception, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries
